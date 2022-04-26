The reason for Will Smith’s trip to India has been revealed

From that unfortunate night he climbed on stage at the Oscars and gave him one Chris Rock Room In front of the cameras, Will Smith Not found in public.

From there, the actor’s name won the Oscar for Best Actor for his work on the same night King Richard, Did not stop appearing in the media. Some of the news about him being allowed to undergo rehab treatment, apologizing and canceling his next plans Tail feet facing Smith From March 27.

In the last hours The 53-year-old actor It was first seen after the incident at the Academy Awards. A month after the slap that shook the world, Will Smith He reappeared at the Mumbai airport in India, where he was greeted by local paparazzi.

Oscar night Will Smith

Despite the reasons for that Cast, Finally knew its purpose. According to People magazine, Smith would have taken one Spiritual retreat to India To practice meditation and yoga.

After the event, The actor released a statement Members of the academy apologized to Chris Rock and his family and admitted that he had not responded properly.

“The list of people I have injured is long, including Chris, his family, my dear friends and loved ones, everyone in attendance and the world at home. I betrayed the trust of the academy,” he said in a statement. Posted through his Instagram account.

Since then, the actor has decided to leave the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences. In turn, the company that organizes the Oscars is A.J. Strict punishment Against the bow Bans Smith For the next 10 years.

The actor bets on the path to healing

“I have a responsibility to make sure that change takes time and that violence never happens again,” Smith said in a statement.

In the last week, Zada Pinkett SmithThe wife and mother of the actor’s children, eventually said, were family Will be pronounced publicly About what happened at the Oscars.

“Considering everything that has happened over the past few weeks, the Smith family is focused on deep healing. Some of the findings surrounding our treatment will be shared throughout the table when the time comes,” said Pinkett Smith.

The actress is hosting the show’s fifth season Red table talk, He drives with his mother and daughter, and they address all sorts of topics. It’s in the same place 50 year old artist He is open about various aspects of his personal life, including the betrayal of Will Smith and his addiction to pornography.