May 26, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

The private space project is now targeting 2026 to land on Mars

Iris Pearce May 26, 2023 2 min read

Commercial landing on Mars Have to wait a little longer as two private space companies have updated their plan to land REd blanet, and postponed it for two years for reasons not explicitly explained.

Astronomers could soon get warnings when SpaceX satellites threaten their view

Speaking at the Humans to Mars Summit, which takes place May 16-18 in Washington, D.C., Executives from private space companies Impulse Space and Relativity Space have announced that their joint venture to Mars is now set to launch sometime in 2026, SpaceNews. mentioned.

The two companies announced for the first time Plans to launch the first commercial mission to Mars in July 2022, with a tentative launch date of 2024. Although executives did not disclose the reason for the delay, it may be related to Relativity Space’s decision to cancel the Terran-1 rocket after it failed to reach orbit during its inaugural flight in March. Instead, the company, which makes its rockets using 3D metal printing, is now focusing on developing its successor, the Terran-R, which is scheduled to debut in 2026, two years later than expected.

The Terran-R is designed as a 3D-printed, medium-to-heavy orbital launch vehicle capable of carrying 33.5 metric tons into orbit, which the company wants to use on its next mission to Mars. On the other hand, Impulse Space will contribute the Mars Cruise and Mars Lander.

Relativity and Impulse Space announce the first commercial mission to Mars

Not only do the two companies hope to become the first commercial venture to land on Mars, but they also want to launch regular missions to Re.d planet to create a “steady supply chain to Mars,” Josh Prost, senior vice president of revenue operations at Relativity Space, reports to SpaceNews. The launch window from Earth to Mars opens every 26 months, and the two companies want to field “at least one mission” for each launch window, according to Barry Matsumori, chief operating officer of Impulse Space.

See also  NASA's Artemis I supermoon rocket will get another test before launch in June

“By making transportation to Mars more affordable, you open up this loop of redundancy that can lead to previously unimaginable developments,” Prost added.

Private space companies are starting to aim big. California-based Rocket Lab wants to launch First commercial mission to Venus And explore the clouds of the planet in search of the possibility of habitation. But like tokyo based ispace Failing to become the first private company to land on the moon That being said, space can be really tricky. Commercial space projects may still need more experience before they can commit to landing.

For more spaceflights in your life, stay tuned Twitter and custom bookmarking for Gizmodo Spaceflight page.

