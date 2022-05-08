The President of India will visit Jamaica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

This content was released on May 08, 2022 – 16:58

San Juan, May 08 (EFE) .- Indian President Ramnath Govind will visit the Caribbean next week and visit Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for the first time, according to a statement issued on Sunday. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingston Administration.

Govind, who will be staying in Jamaica from May 15 to 18, will take advantage of a trip to meet with Patrick Allen, Governor of the Caribbean.

The President of India will meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holmes and other senior officials, and will address both houses of the Jamaican Parliament.

“India and Jamaica are friendly. Jamaica is also a country of 70,000 Indian migrants, thus acting as a bridge between the two countries,” the statement said.

“The visit comes in 2022, the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica,” the statement said.

Govind will pay a state visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from May 18-21, during which he will hold talks with his Vincentian Governor-General, Susan Duggan.

The President of India will also meet with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and other dignitaries of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and will address the small Caribbean Assembly.

Jamaica and members of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The first visit of a Head of State to these countries is a continuation of India’s high-level engagement with countries in the Caribbean, and underscores our continued commitment to working with smaller island developing countries,” the report concludes. EFE

