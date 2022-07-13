The Prague signs Sergechev, Cirelli, and Sirnak for eight years

Sergachev, 24, skated in 362 games during the regular season, 358 of them with the Lightning, scoring 36 goals and 174 points. He ranks fifth all-time in Tampa Bay franchise history among defenders for goals and scoring and fourth for assists (138). The previous ninth overall pick (for Montreal) in the 2016 NHL Draft had also played in 92 games after the season, scoring eight goals and 30 points. He ranks second in lightning history among defenders in play-offs, goals, assists (22) and scoring. Sergachev’s eight-year contract has an AAV value of $8.5 million.

Cirelli, 24, skated in 294 NHL games, all with Lightning, scoring 66 goals and 159 points. During the 2021-22 season, Cirelli scored 17-26-43 points in 76 games, one point short of his career high of 16-28-44 points. From the 2019-20 season. He drove Tampa Bay forward for blocked shots (67), ranked sixth in the NHL for penalty shootouts (42) and finished fifth in the Selke Trophy vote in 2021-22. In a postseason play, Cirelli scored 14 goals and 34 points in 92 games, ranking him 11th all-time in Lightning playoff history for scoring. Cirelli’s eight-year contract has an AAV value of $6.25 million.

Cernak, 25, skated in 226 NHL games, all with Lightning, scoring 16 goals, 59 points and rating +51. During the 2021-22 regular season, the Slovakian from Kosice scored a goal, 13 points and led the Lightning team to (165) In 55 matches. Cernak played in 73 games after the season ended, scoring two goals and 19 points. He scored the opening Stanley Cup goal in the first game of the 2021 Cup Final against Montreal, becoming the first Tampa Bay player to score his first goal in a playoff game in a Stanley Cup Final. A second-round pick for the Los Angeles Kings (43) in the 2015 NHL Draft, Cernak was traded to Lightning on February 26, 2017. Cernak’s eight-year contract is worth $5.2 million.