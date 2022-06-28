June 28, 2022

The Pixel 6a seems to outperform the Pixel 6 in a huge way

Jack Kimmons June 28, 2022 2 min read

Google’s Pixel 6a may not have officially hit the market yet, but that hasn’t stopped some reviewers from getting the device early, testing it and showing some ways that a totally discounted Google phone doesn’t belong with the Pixel 6 family.

Malaysian tech YouTuber Fadli Halim has managed to get a retail ready store Pixel 6a phone Sample in early June and gave it unboxing treatmentBut now it’s back with a full review, where we see the 6a fingerprint sensor compare side-by-side with the current top dog of the line, Google Pixel 6 Pro.

