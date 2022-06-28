The Pixel 6a seems to outperform the Pixel 6 in a huge way

Google’s Pixel 6a may not have officially hit the market yet, but that hasn’t stopped some reviewers from getting the device early, testing it and showing some ways that a totally discounted Google phone doesn’t belong with the Pixel 6 family.

Malaysian tech YouTuber Fadli Halim has managed to get a retail ready store Pixel 6a phone Sample in early June and gave it unboxing treatment But now it’s back with a full review, where we see the 6a fingerprint sensor compare side-by-side with the current top dog of the line, Google Pixel 6 Pro .

While both phones have in-display optical sensors, in the Halim review, the Pixel 6a sensor proves to be consistently faster in reading and unlocking the phone, as well as being more consistent when compared to the Pixel 6 Pro.

It’s surprising given the Pixel 6a’s low specs (and thus cost) that the performance will be much better – but early signs seem to be saying that much.

Analysis: a touch lighter

The slow and poor performance of the fingerprint sensor was just one of the many little quirks that plagued it Pixel 6 The 6 Pro is about to launch in late 2021, with Google only partially addressing some of the issues the phones encountered via subsequent software updates.

With that in mind, it was encouraging to know that the Pixel 6a will use a different fingerprint sensor than the 6 and 6 Pro, something Google’s senior vice president of devices and services, Rich Osterloh, confirmed During Google I/O 2022 when the Pixel 6a was officially announced.

While Halim’s video gives us our first proper look at the Pixel 6a, consumers will have to wait until July 28 to officially purchase the phone, which replaces many of the flagship hardware features found in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to achieve an asking price below $449 / £399 / 749 Australian dollars, giving her the possibility to participate as one of the Best cheap phones Abroad.

The fingerprint is just one tweak that the Pixel 6a offers compared to its siblings, with smaller 6.1 inch 60Hz Full HD + OLED screen ، best cameras currently on the market), a base memory, and a storage configuration of 6GB and 128GB, respectively.

Where the Pixel 6a holds up is with the same Google-made Tensor SoC, and of course a faster fingerprint sensor, which – paired with its lower price tag – might be a perfect combination for some.