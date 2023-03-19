March 19, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign guard Isaac Somalo to a 3-year deal

Teri Riley March 19, 2023 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make moves in free agency for the 2023 season regardless of the day and time. Late Saturday night, it was reported that the Steelers agreed to a three-year deal for guard Isaac Somalo.

Seumalo spent all seven years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Drafted in the third round of 2016 NFL Draft out of place OregonSeumalo started all 17 regular season games and three postseason games and left guard. According to Pro Football Focus, Seumalo was the 10th best goalkeeper in the NFL last season and was a substitute for Pro Bowl.

In seven years in Philadelphia, Seumalo appeared in 81 regular season games with 60 starts. He took over as a full-time starting left guard midway through the 2018 season. Injuries have been a factor in Somalo’s career. In 2018 Somalo missed the last three weeks of the season due to a chest injury. After playing every game in 2019, Seumalo missed seven games midway through the 2020 season with a knee injury. In 2021, Seumalo suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in Week 3. But in 2022, Seumalo started every game and played 1,137 offensive snaps in the regular season.

Isaac Somalo is the second offensive inside lineman signed by the Steelers this week. Both Seumalo and Nate Herbig, who spent the 2022 season with New York Jets, both of whom grew up with the Philadelphia Eagles. Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weddell began his time in the Eagles front office in 2016 and is familiar with both players.

See also  Jimmy Garoppolo could have walked out without having to "ruffle a feather"

With two new inside players on the offensive line, it looks like the Steelers are looking to mix things up this season. Despite playing every snap at left guard last season, Kevin Dotson appears to be fighting for playing time into the final year of his rookie contract.

Stay tuned with Behind The Steel Curtain for ongoing coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The Bucs agree to a one-year deal with former Rams DT Greg Gaines, source says

March 19, 2023 Teri Riley
2 min read

Marco Odermatt scores a World Cup points record by beating the GS

March 18, 2023 Teri Riley
6 min read

Fairleigh Dickinson, barely in the NCAA Tournament, Topples Purdue in a Shocker

March 18, 2023 Teri Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign guard Isaac Somalo to a 3-year deal

March 19, 2023 Teri Riley
2 min read

Random: YouTuber spends nearly $23k buying every 3D game and Wii U eShop

March 19, 2023 Jack Kimmons
1 min read

Putin visits Russian-occupied Mariupol in Ukraine | News of the war between Russia and Ukraine

March 19, 2023 Louie Daves
2 min read

Criticism rained on Juanes’ wife, Karen Martinez, during her visit to India

March 19, 2023 Byron Rodgers