The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make moves in free agency for the 2023 season regardless of the day and time. Late Saturday night, it was reported that the Steelers agreed to a three-year deal for guard Isaac Somalo.

BREAKING: FA goalkeeper Isaac Siumalo has agreed a 3-year deal with #steelsays the source @The result. One of the best guards in free agency, he is revered as an intelligent and tough player. – Jordan Schultz (Schultz_Report) March 19, 2023

Seumalo spent all seven years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Drafted in the third round of 2016 NFL Draft out of place OregonSeumalo started all 17 regular season games and three postseason games and left guard. According to Pro Football Focus, Seumalo was the 10th best goalkeeper in the NFL last season and was a substitute for Pro Bowl.

In seven years in Philadelphia, Seumalo appeared in 81 regular season games with 60 starts. He took over as a full-time starting left guard midway through the 2018 season. Injuries have been a factor in Somalo’s career. In 2018 Somalo missed the last three weeks of the season due to a chest injury. After playing every game in 2019, Seumalo missed seven games midway through the 2020 season with a knee injury. In 2021, Seumalo suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in Week 3. But in 2022, Seumalo started every game and played 1,137 offensive snaps in the regular season.

Isaac Somalo is the second offensive inside lineman signed by the Steelers this week. Both Seumalo and Nate Herbig, who spent the 2022 season with New York Jets, both of whom grew up with the Philadelphia Eagles. Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weddell began his time in the Eagles front office in 2016 and is familiar with both players.

With two new inside players on the offensive line, it looks like the Steelers are looking to mix things up this season. Despite playing every snap at left guard last season, Kevin Dotson appears to be fighting for playing time into the final year of his rookie contract.

