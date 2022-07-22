The Patriots do not call the offensive and defensive coordinators

July 22, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Teri Riley July 22, 2022 2 min read

Bill Belichick isn’t revealing which coach will fill Josh McDaniels’ big boots.

The Patriots officially announced their entire coaching staff and titles on Thursday, the first time Belichick has released the information since then. McDaniels left New England to become Raiders coach. The only issue is that Belichick has not announced an offensive or defensive coordinator.

“I’m not big on titles,” Belichick said in March. “We have jobs to do. We will do the jobs.”

Earlier this season, it looked as if the offensive coordinator title would fall to him Either Matt Patricia, former Detroit Lions coach, or former New York Giants coach Joe Judge. The pair are actively working as the Patriots’ senior football advisor/offensive coach and offensive assistant/quarterback coach, respectively.

Unfortunately, the man responsible for orchestrating a complex game plan and passing on calls to second-year quarterback Mac Jones remains a mystery at the moment. Despite the looming training camp in New England, which is set to begin on Wednesday, Belichick doesn’t seem too concerned.

We will not contact anyone [plays] For a while,” Belichick added in March. “I haven’t had any games for a while.”

Patricia, Judge and Belichick are still the suitors most likely to fill the void and help develop Jones after the strong junior campaign in the middle. However, it remains to be seen if they will be able to put the young caller in a position to succeed the way he did under the McDaniels.

Uncertainty remains on the other side of the ball as well. The Patriots have yet to announce their defensive coordinator, as midfield coaches Steve Belichick and Jerrod Mayo are likely to be considered due to their previous leadership positions.

Amid the confusion, New England at least knows who will coordinate the balls and kicks – Cam Accord will return as head of the special teams unit.

