The patch notes for Guilty Gear Strive 1.19 seem to reduce the chances of Season 2 DLC content being revealed this weekend...but not quite

Will we get a new teaser or trailer in CEO 2022?























Although Guilty Gear Strive is big Season Two Update Earlier this month, scale and mechanical tweaks didn't come along with a new character DLC, leaving players wondering when the first part of the second season pass would arrive.











With CEO 2022 landing this weekend, many fans were hoping to see this character announcement during the Strive Finals, but the newly released 1.19 patch notes for the upcoming update suggest otherwise — it's certainly not impossible.



















According to Arc System Works, Version 1.19 patch It will only contain a few bug fixes for May, Faust, Zato-1, Ramlethal, and I-No without explicitly mentioning any new characters.





Given that the update is due out next Friday, July 1, it looks like it would have been the perfect time to drop the first downloadable content for Season 2 if it had been revealed in the CEO.





The relatively large amount of work and resources required to test, approve, and release individual video game updates makes it unreasonable to expect others in such rapid succession.





If a Strive fighter was new in our near future, ArcSys would have bundled the updates together.













Click on images for larger versions







While the CEO would essentially be the perfect setting for a big announcement, it also makes sense that the studio would want to hold back from showing anything Guilty Gear at this moment so as not to draw attention away from DNF Duel, which will be launching in a few days On June 28.





We’re definitely not going to sit here and say there’s no way Strive DLC comes out this weekend because there’s still a very good chance we’ll end up seeing something, even if it’s far into the future.





Looking back at the 2021 CEO late last year, ArcSys just presented a file Short teaser for Bacon’s arrival In GGST as it reveals its actual gameplay and its release will come a full month later.





A very similar situation may lie ahead Sunday night for the Strive Finals although ArcSys and Alex Jebailey have been quiet about anything teasing so far.







The PS5 / PS4 / Steam versions of Guilty Gear -Strive will undergo monthly maintenance and bug fixes in the following hours: ▼ Maintenance Time

July 1 00:00 – 02:00 (Pacific Daylight Time)

July 1 08:00 – 10:00 (CET)

※ Times may vary. ▼ Update informationhttps://t.co/Eyhb63IwJh pic.twitter.com/tsCS5dGZ7u – GUILTY GEAR OFFICIAL (GUILTYGEAR_PR) June 24, 2022





Since most character announcements for Strive so far have been attached to the big leagues, the next most likely place to see the game’s Season 2 fighter won’t be until Evo 2022 in August.





We'll obviously know for sure he's coming on Sunday night, but we'd just suggest you don't get your hopes up on anything big just yet.














