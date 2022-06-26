June 26, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

The patch notes for Guilty Gear Strive 1.19 seem to reduce the chances of Season 2 DLC content being revealed this weekend...but not quite

The patch notes for Guilty Gear Strive 1.19 seem to reduce the chances of Season 2 DLC content being revealed this weekend…but not quite

Jack Kimmons June 26, 2022 2 min read

Will we get a new teaser or trailer in CEO 2022?








Although Guilty Gear Strive is big Season Two Update Earlier this month, scale and mechanical tweaks didn’t come along with a new character DLC, leaving players wondering when the first part of the second season pass would arrive.





With CEO 2022 landing this weekend, many fans were hoping to see this character announcement during the Strive Finals, but the newly released 1.19 patch notes for the upcoming update suggest otherwise — it’s certainly not impossible.









According to Arc System Works, Version 1.19 patch It will only contain a few bug fixes for May, Faust, Zato-1, Ramlethal, and I-No without explicitly mentioning any new characters.


Given that the update is due out next Friday, July 1, it looks like it would have been the perfect time to drop the first downloadable content for Season 2 if it had been revealed in the CEO.


The relatively large amount of work and resources required to test, approve, and release individual video game updates makes it unreasonable to expect others in such rapid succession.


If a Strive fighter was new in our near future, ArcSys would have bundled the updates together.






Guilty Gear Streifer Fair. 1.19 Image Patch Notes #1

Click on images for larger versions



While the CEO would essentially be the perfect setting for a big announcement, it also makes sense that the studio would want to hold back from showing anything Guilty Gear at this moment so as not to draw attention away from DNF Duel, which will be launching in a few days On June 28.

See also  You can finally listen to YouTube Music on Wear OS


We’re definitely not going to sit here and say there’s no way Strive DLC comes out this weekend because there’s still a very good chance we’ll end up seeing something, even if it’s far into the future.


Looking back at the 2021 CEO late last year, ArcSys just presented a file Short teaser for Bacon’s arrival In GGST as it reveals its actual gameplay and its release will come a full month later.


A very similar situation may lie ahead Sunday night for the Strive Finals although ArcSys and Alex Jebailey have been quiet about anything teasing so far.




Since most character announcements for Strive so far have been attached to the big leagues, the next most likely place to see the game’s Season 2 fighter won’t be until Evo 2022 in August.


We’ll obviously know for sure he’s coming on Sunday night, but we’d just suggest you don’t get your hopes up on anything big just yet.







Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Apple Music Student Plan is getting more expensive in the US, UK, and Canada

June 26, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

An early Prime Day deal – Apple Watch SE just crashed to its lowest price ever

June 25, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Sony launches new PS Store Credit Coupons for PS Plus

June 25, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

2 min read

The patch notes for Guilty Gear Strive 1.19 seem to reduce the chances of Season 2 DLC content being revealed this weekend…but not quite

June 26, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Wordle 371 Tips for June 25 Struggling with Wordle today? THESE CLUES WILL HELP | Games | entertainment

June 26, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Pakistan has condemned India’s plans to hold a G20 summit in Kashmir

June 26, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

The Club Pheasant Restaurant in West Sacramento closes at the end of the year

June 26, 2022 Iris Pearce