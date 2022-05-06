The Outriders haven’t tied for all of 2021

A new report has revealed that despite a strong start, Outriders failed to turn a profit in 2021.

The report comes from the developer people can fly (via disc tower). Here, the company revealed that the game has not yet generated any revenue from its publisher (Square Enix). This was something that was suspected in August of last year, when the developer said Square Enix has not yet paid an ownership fee.

But, even in the several months since the initial statement, the eventual ownership fee on the People Can Fly road in 2021 has yet to come to an end.

“Since the game has been completed and brought to market (which occurred on April 1, 2021), the Company will be entitled to royalties payable if certain proceeds (as defined in the Agreement) from its sales ensure that the publisher will recover a pre-determined level of costs incurred in connection with the development of the game. promotion and distribution. The level of royalties depends on the specific amount of revenue from sales of the game, ”writes the developer in its report.

“The Group has not received any royalties from the publisher for the period ending December 31, 2021, which means that at the reporting date, the net proceeds from the sale of Outriders was not sufficient to recover the costs and expenses incurred by the publisher to develop, distribute, and promote the title.

“This is confirmed by the equity statement for the fourth quarter of 2021, which the group received from the publisher.”

In May last year, Square Enix said Outriders were “Preparing to be the company’s next big franchise” After 3.5 million unique players flocked to the experience in its first month (which is partly due to the game’s first day of arrival on Xbox Games Pass).

However, unfortunately for People Can Fly, it appears that the initial spark has now abated. But, despite this, Outriders is one of the few IP addresses that Square Enix has not decided to part with.

Out of thin air on Monday, the publisher announced that it had happened I entered into a deal with Embracer Group to sell its Western studios and more than 50 intellectual property for just $300 million.