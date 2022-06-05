The original Gerber Baby Ann Turner Cook, the familiar face of thousands of baby products, dies at 95

“Many years before she became an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live as an icon for all children,” Gerber said in a statement posted online.

“We express our deepest condolences to Anne’s family and to anyone we had the pleasure of getting to know,” she added.

Cook’s Baby face diagram has been Gerber’s iconic logo for over 90 years.

It all started with a competition the company ran to find the face of a baby food ad campaign, according to Gerber. website.

Dorothy Hope Smith, a neighbor of the Cook family, handed a charcoal drawing she drew to Cook and said she would finish it if she won, according to the site. The contest judges “fell in love with the baby’s face” and insisted it remain just a sketch. According to the company’s website, “The image of this happy, healthy baby soon became the face that launched a brand, a face known and loved around the world.” The company said the identity of the child was kept secret until 1978. Cook went on to become an enigmatic novelist and English teacher, according to Gerber. “Ms. Cook’s sparkling eyes and cute, curious baby face continue to embody the Gerber brand, which represents Gerber’s commitment to happy, healthy children around the world,” she added. Gerber is best known for its baby foods and formulas, but it also sells baby clothes, life insurance, and other products.

CNN’s David Williams contributed to this report.

