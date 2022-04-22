‘The Northman’ $1.4 Million, ‘Bad Guys’ $1.1 Million, Nicolas Cage Satire $835K in Thursday Previews – Deadline

Early Friday afternoon update: Universal / Dreamworks Animation The the wicked Looking forward to winning the weekend with $21.5 millionwhile its sister studio naming Focus Features’ Northman Comes at the top of expectations with $12.4 million In fourth place. the wicked It’s looking at nearly $7 million today at 4,008, while Northman He discovers $5 million at a price of 3231.

There is a fight for second place between Warner Bros. ‘ Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets And Sonic the Hedgehog 2 With $15 million – $16 million for the weekend. Dumbledore in Week 2 and could see a sustained total north of $69 million at 4,245 locations, while My voice Heading north of $145 million in Weekend 3 at 3,809 places.

Lionsgate The unbearable weight She’s looking to come ahead of her $5-7 million forecast with at least $3 million today and $8-9 million for the weekend. Again, those numbers may fluctuate by tomorrow morning, but that’s how things look now.

Friday am update: Universal had the most to brag at the box office Thursday night, hitting an 18-34 arthouse demo with Robert Eggers’ Focus Features Viking epic, NorthmanAnd which directed $1.35 million In Previews, Families with DreamWorks Animation’s the wickedAnd and who made $1.15 million.

Nicholas Cage from Lionsgate The unbearable weight of talent made 835 thousand dollars In total pre-opening. This number includes paid shows from last weekend as well as previews that started at 6 PM last night. All three films have strong reviews and are newly certified on Rotten Tomatoes: Northman (89%), the wicked (86%) and Unbearable (89%). This should be persuasive enough to motivate infrequent moviegoers to go to one of these three films, Unbearable It may come short.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’, ‘left’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

Basic; Warner Bros. Pictures



Despite the onslaught of widespread release fare, Warner Bros. is expected to be. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets On the second weekend or at Paramount Sonic the Hedgehog 2 In the third weekend, he took first place with $18 million – $20 million Plot. It wouldn’t be shocking to see that the wicked Muscle its way there despite the fact that the pre-release tracking has a $15 million gif; The movie has been booked at 4,000 locations. Last night’s previews of the wicked It started at 5 p.m. at 3,000 locations.

Dumbledore took second place for Sonic 2 On Mondays and Wednesdays. The lackluster audience response is thought to affect Dumbledoretraction; Last night, I presented the Warner Bros. sequel. appreciation $1.93 million to Sonic 2‘s $1.9 million. Fantastic Beasts 3 The week ends with an estimated $53.1 million at 4208 to Sonic 2$41 million at 4,258. The current total for the latter is $130.6 million, which is 16% ahead of the past two weeks sonic the hedgehog back in 2020.

‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore Secrets’ review: Mads Mikkelsen is a malicious yet charismatic villain in the emotional third installment

NorthmanAnd which was co-financed by the New Regency, and is expected to provide $8 million – $12 million in 3,223 theaters, which is low for a $70 million movie. The focus was supporting the film extensively through television advertisements. NorthmanThursday before Tuesday night previews from MGM/UAR’s Gucci House ($1.3 million), another mass-produced adult release, and besides pre-pandemic titles specifically male-leaning, Eggers is ahead of Warner Bros. ‘Action comedy’ war dogs Which grossed $1.25 million and opened with $14.6 million in late August 2016.

Unbearable weight of huge talent Hope to find an audience. Track this one at $5 million – $7 million range, and it’s a sad start to a movie that played like gangbusters from its world premiere at SXSW. The pic cost $30 million before P&A, and Lionsgate kept this photo for the stage rather than selling it during the pandemic. The comedy is shown in 3,036 theaters and opened abroad in 40 regions including France, Australia, Benelux and the United Kingdom. Pre-opening funds higher than UAR man’s anger who grossed $500,000 and opened $8.3 million, and the former Lionsgate moon fall Which made $700,000 and opened $9.8 million.

Elsewhere on Thursday night: A24’s Everything everywhere at once give what you can 873 thousand dollars in third place at 2,220 bringing his four-week total to $21.4 million. the film, As we told you yesterdayis bound to become the fourth highest-grossing studio in New York with a bottom line in the US at around $28 million.

Paramount the lost City In 3,430 theaters recorded an estimated 550 thousand dollars For the fourth week, it was near $9 million and grossed $81 million.

In fifth place was Sony Father Stu In 2,705 places, which have been achieved 542 thousand dollars Yesterday’s first week of $8.2 million and a total of $10.5 million.