Nintendo just released a new firmware update for the Switch. It crashes the system up to version 14.1.0.
According to the Nintendo support page, Nintendo has added “Platinum dot notification settings” under Notifications in the Switch system settings. The official patch notes go into more detail:
Version 14.1.0 (released April 4, 2022)
Added “Platinum Points Notification Settings” under Notifications in System Settings.
- Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online tasks on the Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications.
- Set these notifications to turning off It will hide the notification sent when there are unclaimed Platinum Points.
Nintendo has also made some new codes available for Switch Online members:
This update comes as of last month, which added the Groups feature to the list of programs and made some tweaks to the Bluetooth volume.
Have you downloaded the latest Switch firmware update yet? Did you notice anything else? Leave a comment below.
[source en-americas-support.nintendo.com]
