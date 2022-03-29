The new PlayStation Plus subscription launched in June with 3 tiers

playstation officially a statement The next generation PlayStation Plus, and it’s going to be even more complicated for the newcomers. As expected, the relaunch of the PlayStation subscription service will combine the benefits of PS Plus and PlayStation Now, and the higher tier will offer some of the same features as Xbox Game Pass. When subscription begins in June, it will be available in three separate tiers: PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium. The Premium subscription will include up to 700 games.

The standard PS Plus subscription will be rebranded to Playstation plus essential. Despite the new name, it is functionally the same as Services. PS Plus Essential costs $60 per year and features the same perks, including free games every month, cloud storage, online multiplayer, and discounts during select sales.

Playstation Plus Extra It will cost you $15 per month or $100 per year and features up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. Sony’s description of the additional tier is a little vague, but subscribers will be able to download the games in the library to their console to play. It will include first-party games and third-party games. Given the number of games at this level, it looks a lot like a mix of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, which will be discontinued in June. Existing PlayStation Now subscribers will be converted to PS Plus Extra subscribers at launch.

The most precious thing in the package, PlayStation Plus Premium, will include “up to 340 additional games” against the additional games category. PlayStation Plus Premium costs $18 per month or $120 per year. The additional games of the premium tier seem to focus heavily on the PlayStation back catalog, with the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3 and PSP games available to play. PS3 games will be locked to the cloud, but at least some of the other backwards-compatible classics will be downloadable.

The premium tier comes with a few other perks, including limited-time gaming experiences and cloud streaming on PC. All three subscription levels will be available on PS5 and PS4, although PS5 users will get access to more games.

PlayStation has confirmed a few PS5 and PS4 games that will be available to Extra and Premium subscribers at launch:

death strand

God of War

Spider-Man from Marvel

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mortal Kombat 11

Return (PS5 Exclusive)

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium will be available in Asia first, but it looks like North American and European users will be able to subscribe in June as well. If you live in an area where PlayStation cloud streaming is not supported, you will have the opportunity to subscribe to PlayStation Plus Deluxe at a lower price. Pricing details for the US, Europe, UK and Japan can be found below.

Playstation plus essential

US – $10 / month | 15 dollars / quarter | 60 dollars / year

Europe – 9 euros per month | 25 euros / quarter | 60 euros / year

UK – £7/month | 20 GBP/Quarter | £50/year

Japan – 850 JPY / month | 2150 / quarter | 5143 / year

Playstation Plus Extra

US – $15/month | 40 dollars / quarter | $100/year

Europe – 14 euros / month | 40 euros / quarter | 100 euros / year

UK – £11/month | £32/quarter | £84/year

Japan – 1300 JPY / month | 3600 yen / quarter | 8600 JPY / year

PlayStation Plus Premium