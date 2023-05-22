The new MacBook Leak reveals Apple’s disappointing decision

Updated May 21: This article was originally published on May 20.

apples The decision to postpone the launch of the M3 Apple Silicon until 2024, It was widely reported this week, leaving those looking for a new macOS laptop in a bit of a quandary. Apple’s choices were disappointing in this regard. Should consumers wait and see what Apple offers next year, or will they be satisfied with the current portfolio and invest a significant amount of money?

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Update: Sunday, May 21: While there may be some questions about the suitability of any MacBook purchased right now, Apple hopes to entice a large number of customers to the first 15-inch screen on the MacBook Air, much like the first iPhone 6 Plus with The big screen, opening a request crisis.

With WWDC approaching, he called on Tim Cook and his team to start building up a large inventory on the new macOS laptop to prepare for this market rally. Reporting by Joe Rossignol:

In a research note Friday, obtained by MacRumors, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring said Quanta Computer was guided by significant single-digit growth in the number of laptops it collects in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter. Woodring believes this The increase is driven in part by the new MacBooks.

With MacBook sales slowing, the hope in Cupertino is that many are waiting for the larger, long-running MacBook Air.

Getty Images

Right now, any purchase is at the end of the technology cycle. Apple has a number of technical innovations coming to its next generation laptop platform. Its investment in microLED display technology will begin to trickle down to consumer-level laptops; A tighter integration between macOS and iPadOS will require hardware changes, including adding a touch screen to the package, new battery management technologies, and a more efficient chipset to increase battery power and performance.

Any investment in the macOS ecosystem will lose all of that.

The bigger question is one that needs a personal and honest answer. Do you need one or do you want one? If you want one, you probably have a lot of Apple products bought in the first week, and you’re comfortable with that approach.

If you need one and have to buy it in the near future, you have some solid options. At $999, the entry-level MacBook Air M1 may be lower on specs than every other macOS laptop, but the efficiency of the chipset should ensure a qualified laptop experience many years into the future; Just be aware that you are buying a machine that is close to three years old in terms of hardware.

Those looking to balance power and pick up a laptop with a larger screen would be better off taking a look at the revamped 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. This chipset will pick up the M2 Pro and M2 Max — which should still outperform the M3 (as far as the M1 Pro and M1 Max outpace the M2). Even the new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air packs less power than the refurbished 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

And those looking for the ultimate power—like those in enterprise or heavy media construction—will be in a position to upgrade the moment something more powerful comes along.

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Apple’s concern within Cupertino, and outside of the media and buyers, is “mixed reality,” its semi-fictional quest to redefine what it means to be a headphone-wearing member of the geekerati. Some of the focus returns to the macOS portfolio, as the well-known 2024 changes are likely just some of the developments that are being prepared (even if those advances have brought MacBooks to the same level as Windows laptops over the past decade).

Given that, it would be a brave choice to make any major investments in a consumer MacBook family right now.

