The new iPhone 15 Exclusive confirms Apple’s stunning design decision

03/21 update below. This post was originally published on March 18th

We already know a lot about the iPhone 15 lineup, including the new design for standard models, larger cameras, ballistic performance and the end of the road for Lightning. But now they may also be record-breakers.

according to New tweet From industry insider Ice Universe, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the thinnest black bezel (aka black bezel between screen and body) of any smartphone.

The leaker says they will measure just 1.55mm, breaking the record set by Xiaomi’s 13 (1.81mm). It’s also roughly 20% and 30% thinner than the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 Pro edges, respectively.

While the numbers here are small, the bezel size is always noticeable because of the continuity that the black rim creates. Below is a scale view created for me by @employee It shows what the new frame will look like:

@employee

The smaller bezel is more immersive and allows for a larger screen to be fitted into the same sized chassis or a more compact device made with the same screen size as its predecessor. Based on the recently leaked iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dimensions, Apple opted for the latter with slightly more pocket-friendly hardware.

The only caveat to this good news is that Ice Universe has previously leaked iPhone 15 Pro CADs, which contradict others. Notably, despite identical overall dimensions, Ice Universe’s CADs show a flatter rear camera, while other renders show Apple’s largest rear camera yet.

However, the broader narrative here is great. For many years, Apple has been derided for its iPhone’s thicker bezels — specifically, the iPhone 6, 6S, 7, and 8 — and the range could be a record number. This all proves the old adage about Apple’s approach to features and products: Good things come to those who wait.

Update 03/20: Respected leaker Sonny Dixon has contacted me to share more photos of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max’s ultra-thin bezels alongside the iPhone 15. As already pointed out, the new Pro’s bezels are amazingly thin and unlike any smartphone you’ve seen before .

“The screen is curved around the screen, so the regular glass used in the iPhone 15 screen will have a white edge,” Dixon quotes his source as revealing. “12/13/14 series screens are flat with 2Dradians on the edges. But the iPhone 15 screen will change. The screen edge radian will become 2.5D, so [case makers will] Need to make a change to the screen protector.”

Then, Dixon shared the photos with his Twitter account:

The leaker also shared a video with me of the new iPhone 15 Pro Max display, which he didn’t put out on social media and can be seen below.

YoutubeiPhone 15 Pro Max edges – A new record for the thinnest bezels ever seen on a smartphone

It is a stunning new design that will add to the premium look of the phones. Something that would be necessary, given the growing number of reports claiming Apple would be making it Big price hike.

Update 03/21: The iPhone 15 range switch to USB-C is eagerly anticipated and long overdue. But influential analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that it won’t be all that iPhone fans hoped for.

in a new way blog postAnd Kuo reveals that Apple will limit the performance of the universal port, unless you use an MFi-certified (Made for iPhone) USB-C cable. This plays in two ways. First, charging speeds will be reduced on any non-MFi cable. Second, the long-rumored faster data rates, which are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, will face the same limitations.

Both extremes were shared by trusted leaker ShrimpApplePro earlier this month, but this is the first time that a heavyweight like Kuo has been involved. If true, the decision is likely to anger iPhone fans, and perhaps even the European Union, which has passed laws around the standard Specifically to avoid further fragmentation.

In Apple’s defense, the market for third-party USB-C cables has been like the Wild West for some time, and the company might argue that it simply puts customer safety first. On the flip side, the market has matured considerably since then, which makes the move seem aggressive and ruthless — especially given Apple’s aggressive marketing about its green credentials.

As such, no matter how many USB-C cables you might knock in the raffles, it looks like buyers of the iPhone 15 lineup will have to pay more.

More on Forbes

More from ForbesExclusively from Apple reveals a price shock for the iPhone 15