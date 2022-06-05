The new Fortnite season features roller coaster, Darth Vader, and feelings

next A few months of brave war – And the Live event last night starring a giant mechanic – Latest season fortnite It is surprisingly comfortable. In fact, season 3 From the third chapter of the game is called, simply put, Vibin’. It brings with it some notable changes to the island, including new locations like an amusement park – complete with a roller coaster – as well as a three-looking forest called Reality Falls that features magical trees that players can plant and grow for better loot.

Here’s a closer look at how the western edge of . is used fortniteThe island now looks:

In terms of gameplay, the season brings back the fan-favorite car, the Baller (which looks a bit like a giant hamster ball). It’s slightly modified, although it’s healthier, can float on water, and has a battery that will eventually run out. It also looks like you can take one of them on a roller coaster and go wild. Players can now ride pigs too, and Season 3 introduces a feature called Storm Roundabout. Here’s how fortnite Described by developer Epic:

If you stay in a Storm for too long cumulatively in a match, you will develop Storm Dizziness, an illness that accelerates the deterioration of your health due to the Storm. But don’t worry: storm sickness never surprises – you’ll get a warning if you’re about to get it. Fortunately, the treatment for storm sickness is simply to weather the storm. If you re-enter it, it will immediately affect you again.

And of course, the new season means a new Battle Pass for purchase, which in turn means more characters to unlock. The highlight of this season is Darth Vader (Who would be a great duo partner for Obi-Wan), but there is also a new game-like character called Snap that you can customize by unlocking new supplements. Later in the season, battle pass owners can unlock Indiana Jones, who looks stunningly misplaced next to the season’s hottest cast.

The energetic new season follows Resistance, which is most famous for its introduction Zero Build permanent mode now to fortnite – Although players can still play the classic build and shoot mode if they wish.