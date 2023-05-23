The new Apple Leak reveals a warning about the iPhone 15 upgrade

05/22 update below. This post was originally published on May 19

iPhone 15 leaks revealed a mix of exciting upgrades and incremental changes. But now Apple fans have been warned against buying any iPhone 15 model.

Influential leaker Unknownz21, who has consistently provided accurate information about the last two generations of iPhone, has it warned Users who:

“The entire 15 lineup is worth skipping—especially the base models. Not because of any flaws, it’s a very modest upgrade. I wish I could elaborate, but I can’t…”

Unknown 21 quotes What happened to fellow 941 analyst dropout as the reason they couldn’t explain this matter. Analyst941 was a relatively recent but similarly accurate leak that Apple discovered through a sting operation.

According to Analyst941, Apple provided inaccurate but slightly different information to several employees. When analyst941 leaked the information they had received, the details led Apple to the leaker’s brother, who used to work at Apple. Analyst941 claims their brother was fired immediately, and the leaker later deleted his account.

This was just the latest in a series of crackdowns by Apple that have drastically curtailed the pool of leakers in recent years. However, Unknownz21’s track record means their comments are worth taking seriously.

The leaker’s disdain for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may come as no surprise. Based on leaks and images from Unknownz21, these models will be cheaper versions of the iPhone 14 Pro, using last year’s A16 chipset and moving to a perforated Dynamic Island design.

Unknownz21 also leaked the new periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Apple’s decision to drop the ambitious hard volume buttons for both Pro models. USB-C is also likely to be hermetically sealed, something that has already seen Apple receive a warning from the European Union on open standards. However, it remains to be seen what the leaker is holding back from the deal.

One distinct possibility is the price. Apple has been hard-pressed to increase the prices of the iPhone 15, particularly the Pro models, but the company could use specific pricing details to identify more insiders. Either way, Unknownz21’s announcement is sure to get iPhone fans talking — especially with the iPhone 16’s bigger changes already expected.

Update 05/21: Unknownz21 commented further on their underestimation of the iPhone 15 lineup. In response to a follower, the leaker advised an iPhone 13 Pro owner looking to upgrade to a Pro Max model to hold out for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

“You get a bigger screen with the 16 Pro Max, along with two other things I can’t comment on,” States Unknownz21, adding “It’s neat features… kinda distinctive. Imo is worth the wait just because of the screen size alone.”

In response to another follower, the leaker explained, “The regular 15 Pro does not have the periscope [lens], so you’re out of luck in that regard. I’ll wait for the 16 Pro – which will have a periscope + a larger screen, along with some other goodies that I can’t talk about.

Earlier this week, Unknownz21 reported that it “Received independent confirmationThe new iPhone pop-up zoom lens will be exclusive to the Pro Max.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, added further credence to this the next day, stating that iPhone 16 Pro will have a screen size of 6.3 inches, which is 0.2 inches larger than previous Pro models, mainly because this model can fit a periscope lens. Developers have a decision to make.

Update 05/22: More details about the iPhone 16 Pro Max have been leaked, and they help explain the position of leaker Unknownz21, who says you should skip the iPhone 15 generation.

coming from 9to5MacVia longtime leaker Sonny Dickson, we can see the dimensions of the new iPhone 16 Pro Max measure in at 6.9 inches versus the widely leaked iPhone 15 Pro Max.

What stands out is that the 2024 iPhone has a new aspect ratio, with the phone appearing noticeably taller but with no change in width. Why does Apple do this? I suspect it’s for the same reason the company increased the height of its MacBook Pro laptops: so the cutout doesn’t detract from the screen size.

The benefits of this will be twofold. First, the usable area of ​​the screen becomes about 6.7 inches and removes the cropped portion of full screen video, photos, etc. Second, the class has room for larger, more interactive Dynamic Island integrations now that are no longer crowded to the rest of the screen.

Needless to say, this is just speculation on my part, but I can see why Unknownz21 is excited about this phone and the potential it opens up. Throw in the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro, which is expected to be large enough to fit the zoom lens that will escape the iPhone 15 Pro, and there’s a disguised case to hold off another year’s upgrade.

