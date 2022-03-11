The new Alienware AW3423DW 34″ QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Now Available at Dell

After much anticipation, Dell now presents Alienware AW3423DW QD-OLED 34″ Gaming Monitor for $1299.99 on its website. While it’s by no means pricey, this is the first QD-OLED screen we’ve seen, so the price point is surprisingly reasonable for the new technology. Undoubtedly because of the hype, it’s been in and out of stock all day, so feel free if you’ve been waiting for this release. The estimated delivery date has already been extended to June 1.

QD-OLED technology was a huge success at this year’s CES and Samsung won the “Best of Innovation 2022” award for it. The QD OLED panel uses quantum dot technology to produce higher brightness levels more efficiently than conventional OLED TVs without losing the color accuracy, range and wide viewing angles that OLED is known for. Although Samsung is the one who rolled out the new technology, it is Alienware that will first bring it to the consumer market with this AW3423DW monitor.

The AW2323DW is a 34-inch monitor with a resolution of 3440×1400 with a wide-format curved display. That’s more than enough pixel density for a 34-inch screen (4K is, in my opinion, overkill for a less than 40-inch screen) and the resolution is still forgiving enough that you don’t need an expensive video card to drive it. The QD-OLED panel features a DCI-P3 color gamut of 99.3% and is factory calibrated with a Delta E of less than 2. It’s HDR True Black 400 certified OLED, near-infinite contrast levels and 1000nits of superb brightness. Gamers will surely appreciate the fast response time of 0.1ms, refresh rate of 175Hz, and coveted G-SYNC “Ultimate” certification. This is the first OLED display that can be certified, since one of the requirements is the ability to push 1000nits in HDR, and traditional OLED displays simply aren’t bright enough. In terms of connectivity options, there are DisplayPort and HDMI ports as well as dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. .

For those of you worried about combustion, don’t worry. Dell includes a 3-year service warranty that includes OLED burn-in protection. You won’t find this included at no additional cost to any other OLED monitor or TV, so it certainly provides peace of mind. The warranty also includes the Premium Panel Warranty which means Dell will replace your monitor free of charge during the warranty period even if a single bright pixel is found.