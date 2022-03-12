The National Center for the Arts will host the Indian Festival

Female Thrushti: Female print makers in India Is one of three exhibitions National Center for the Arts To start Indian Festival, Will take place from today. The exhibition features 51 paintings by young artists from the region.

Paintings show hope, frustration, desires and fears Contemporary Indian women. During the press tour, Mrs. C. Das, Director, Gurudev Tagore Cultural Center, spoke on the relationship between women’s bodies, nature and animals.

“Indian women can also be very modern in their thinking,” says Mrs. C. Das. Between pictures Female Thrushti: Female print makers in India You will find scenes related to a woman’s womb, women with animals, elements that suggest the motives of women through elements of nature and women supporting each other.

“Women’s spouses can sometimes be natural or animal. Friendship between women and nature is sometimes referred to as the form of a musical instrument and how they communicate through sounds, ”explained Gurudev Tagore, director of the Indian Cultural Center.

Some of the paintings show women supporting each other, sending a message, Mrs. C. Das explained that contemporary women in India no longer expect support from a man.

Exhibition Lok May Ram. God Rama among the people It also shows a series of paintings Branch The representation of God Vishnu on earth- is seen as a role model in various aspects: father, brother, husband and son.

In the paintings, Rama is seen with Sita — his wife – and Hanuman, a devotee, at different times with Rama.

Exhibition, Mrs. c. Das explained that Rama was “not shown as a god or supernatural force, but as an example of how a good man should behave.”

Third Exhibition Sari, six yard miracleThis is a sample of different types Traditional dress of Indian women.

“There are 29 states in India and there are 29,000 types of sarees in these states.” The exposed textile is made of cotton and silk fibers, the fabrics used depending on the application given to the sari.

“There are 108 ways to wear a sari, but the most common are eight. The sari in everyday life is six meters long; the type of fabric also depends on the region, season and climate of the year,” says Mrs. C. Das.

Gurudev Tagore, director of the Indian Cultural Center, says that at present, the way sari is worn is related to the comfort and mobility of women.

“The area below the waist does not change; The area of ​​the groove, only half a meter of fabric changes. The remaining five and a half meters are not. The tooth is of cultural significance because it reflects how it provides security and protection for the female family, ”explained Mrs. C. Das.

The exhibitions will be open to the public from March 11 to April 24. The Indian festival will feature a short film series, dance performances, yoga classes and a display of handicrafts and Indian cuisine. These activities will take place on April 9th ​​and 10th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

PCL