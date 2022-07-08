The most difficult Fall Guys achievements at the moment are much easier to unlock

Fall Guys has some pretty challenging achievements, but one of them is easy to unlock, and possibly the hardest of them all, thanks to the new time-limited gameplay mode.

If you work your way through Fall Guys Achievementsyou wanna pop infallible achievement Before removing Sweet Thieves game mode from the colorful multiplayer game full of beans.

How to unlock Fall Guys Infallible achievement easily

The Infallible feat requires you to win five episodes in a row, which is an incredibly big question if you’ve been playing any of the regular shows. While the achievement can be unlocked if you get a good group of friends together and you all connect, the easiest way to satisfy the Infallible requirement is by playing some new specials that are added periodically. Easiest of all is Sweet Thieves, which happens to be up and running in the next few days.

Sweet Thieves is a one-round, team-based show that runs for three minutes. One team is tasked with protecting the sweets, finding the thieves, and sending them to prison by capturing them. The other team, who can become invisible if he walks slowly, has to steal the candy and bring it back to his base to score points. If you play Sweet Thieves with a team of four players and get connected, you can easily win five bids on the jump, but even if you’re playing alone, you still have a good chance of winning five bids in a row. as such Tony Toostic writes in Infallible Achievement GuideIf you’re defending, make sure you’re standing next to the candy and don’t move. It is almost impossible for thieves to take the candy in this way. If you’re a thief, you’ll need to work harder and hope you don’t run into a defensive team with a blocking strategy. If you want to do this with a team, it might be worth checking out and joining some Fall Guys Boost Sessions Available now.

If you’re playing alone, you’ll need a little luck when it comes to getting competent teammates, but if you don’t win five times in a row, Sweet Thieves is so short that you can keep blasting through rounds quickly until you’re done. In the end you get it. Infallible came out solo last night on my second attempt to unlock the achievement, and if I can do it, anyone can!

We’ve seen a lot of unlocks since Sweet Thieves launched, and we’ll likely see more until the show is removed from rotation on July 12. If you missed this one, Sweet Thieves will likely be back sometime later in the year.

Will you use Sweet Thieves to unlock the Infallible? Let us know in the comments.