The military leaders of China and India met to reduce tensions on the disputed border

File photo: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard on June 17, 2020 at a checkpoint in Kagangir in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on the highway to Ladakh.

The commanders of the Armed Forces of China and India are scheduled to meet on Sunday and divide forces in their disputed areas. An Indian military spokesman said fighting had broken out there.

After a two-month hiatus, the two military leaders met Moldovan, In the zone Ladakh On the Chinese border, the Colonel said Sudhir Samoli.

No further details were reported. No statement from the Chinese side.

From February, Both China and India have withdrawn divisions from disputed areas in Pangong Cho, Kokra and Calwan Valley., But they continue to maintain forces as part of a diversified deployment.

They have also sent troops Demsok And DebsongAccording to the Indian press. Both sides are stopping units in Ladakh Vanguard areas for the second consecutive winter, In an area of ​​freezing temperatures.

The talks are taking place after the Indian commander expressed frustration at his large-scale call Deployment of soldiers and equipment by China.

“Yes, this is a worrying issue, there has been a massive concentration of forces and it continues to happen. And to maintain this classification, the Chinese side needs to improve some infrastructure, ”the general said MM Naravane Saturday.

“It simply came to our notice then.. We keep a close eye on events, but if they stay, We are here to stay “, Added.

A long history of tensions

The conflict between India and China developed into a former independent country. There have been controversies over regional boundaries since the time of the British Raj. In 1914, the British delegation reached an agreement with the then Kingdom of Tibet, which established Fort McMahon as a division.. But China, which later occupied Tibet, never ratified the agreement and claims about 90,000 square kilometers of land.

After India gained independence, efforts to normalize bilateral relations were soon frustrated. In 1959, Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru paid an important official visit to Beijing.. When asked by Nehru about the boundaries that appeared on the official Chinese maps, Prime Minister Sa En Enloi replied that his government did not accept the colonial boundary. Three years later, the Sino-Indian war broke out.

Controversial Ladakh region in India (REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui / File)

After the Tibetan uprising, India granted asylum in 1959 Dalai Lama, The political and spiritual leader of Tibet, had many conflicts on the border. It prompted India to launch an offensive policy, which included setting up border outposts, including north of the McMahon Line. After several failed diplomatic attempts, Chinese forces invaded the Indian territory of Ladakh on October 20, 1962.

Most of the fighting took place in extreme mountain conditions, with altitudes above 4,000 meters and temperatures below zero.. It had the distinction of being a modern war that took place entirely between ground forces, without military air traffic, due to inaccessibility of the terrain.

The war ended on November 20, 1962, when China declared a ceasefire. Thousands died on the Indian side in just four weeks. Although Chinese forces retreated, they were able to capture Aksai Chin, a strategic route connecting Tibet with western China. Like the nearby Shokskam Valley in north Kashmir, Delhi claims the entire area as its own.

Five years later, there was a clash on the Nathu La mountain pass in the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim.It is located between Bhutan, Chinese Tibet and Nepal. During the series of clashes, including the exchange of artillery, up to 80 Indian soldiers and up to 400 Chinese were killed.

The last crossing was in 1975, in which shots and deaths were recorded. This is called Tulung La ambush. Four Indian soldiers were killed in a shootout with Chinese troops That pass is located in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Delhi has accused Beijing of trespassing into India, but China has denied the allegations.

Tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors have been high since the border war in June last year (Photo: REUTERS / Adnan Abidi)



From that moment on, 42 years of relationship peace passed, until the tension reappeared in 2017. For months, India and China have been engaged in high-level conflict without firing in Bhutan’s Doklam region., After the Indian Army sent troops to prevent China from building a highway in the area. The Doklam Plateau is strategic because it provides access to China, a thin strip of land known as the “chicken neck” that connects the northeastern states of India with other parts of the country. It is claimed by both China and Bhutan, India’s allies. The expansion came after lengthy high-level negotiations.

The epidemic was not enough for the parties to decide to suspend their differences for a period of time. Temperatures began to rise in May 2020, After several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in a tall fist fight on the Sikkim state border. The Indian government claimed that Chinese forces had occupied the western border fort of the Ladakh region, and as a result decided to mobilize its troops for enemy positions.

