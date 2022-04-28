April 29, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

The mayor of Kyiv confirms that a missile attack took place in the city

Louie Daves April 29, 2022 2 min read

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed reports that two missiles had hit them Ukraine Capital.

“The enemy fired on Kyiv in the evening,” the mayor confirmed on social media Thursday. “All services are in place. Information about victims is clarified.”

Firefighters work to put out multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
((AP Photo/Philippe Dana))

Russia launches all-out offensive in eastern Ukraine, announces “another phase” of invasion has begun

Two explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kiev, with city residents posting photos and videos of the ensuing smoke rising above buildings in the city.

The strike comes on the same day that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, just days after Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talk as they walk through downtown Kyiv.

(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

“I think it was a very useful meeting,” he told CNN after the meeting. “First of all, President Putin could have been told the same things that I say in New York or I will be able to say here in Kyiv, which means that the Russian invasion against the UN Charter, is a violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and that this war must end as soon as possible. “.

It also comes on the same day President Biden He announced that he was seeking $33 billion from Congress to provide additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“These resources will put urgently needed equipment into the hands of the Ukrainian army and police, as well as help NATO deter and defend against Russian aggression in the long term,” an administration official said Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia launched a A new phase of the war In recent days, their attention has focused more on a large-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine.

But the explosions in Kyiv confirm that the Russian military has not completely abandoned the attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

