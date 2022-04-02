The mayor of a Ukrainian city said the bodies of civilians were “scattered”

On Saturday, the mayor of Kyiv said that nearly 300 people were buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter town northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, after the Ukrainian army. Regained control of the main city from Russia Only to find corpses scattered all over the community.

“In Bucha, we have already buried 280 people in mass graves,” Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP by phone. He said the streets of the devastated town were strewn with corpses.

On a residential street, the bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found scattered over several hundred yards.

Graphic videos Pictures of this street and others in the community are circulating on the Internet.

One of them showed the body of a man with his hands tied behind his back, and next to him an open Ukrainian passport. Another had a sunken wound to the head.

Two lay near bicycles and the third next to an abandoned car. Some lay face up and limbs bent, while others lay face down.

Warning graphic content

Ukrainian army soldiers sit on top of their tank while the body of a civilian – according to residents killed by Russian army soldiers – lies on Bucha Street, Ukraine on April 2, 2022. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

The body of a civilian lies in the street, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in the Kyiv region of Ukraine on April 2, 2022. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found on the streets of Bucha. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Ukrainian forces retook Bucha on 1 April 2022. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

The causes of death were not clear, but the appearance of the bodies indicates that she died several days ago, according to Agence France-Presse.

In a video clip that appeared to have been filmed outside the city hall, Fedoruk said Ukrainian forces retook Bucha on Friday. The advance came after several days of Ukrainian gains around Kyiv and in the north with the withdrawal of Russian forces after attempts to encircle the capital failed.

Fighting has devastated the town, with gaping holes from shell blasts in apartment buildings and wrecked cars littering the streets.