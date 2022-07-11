The massive avalanche was captured by the camera, and the photographer almost got out

You’ve heard the old advice not to go and chase the falls, but you may need to add avalanches to the mix – or at least get out of their way if you can.

A British man named Harry Shimin posted this wild shot taken on Friday in Kyrgyzstan, where he said he was on a guided tour with 8 others through the Tian Shan Mountains… at some point during which the group reached the highest point possible by hiking. .

That’s when an avalanche from a nearby peak started to appear, and he sped toward Harry – who had been slightly separated from the group to take pictures alone. As he looks at the snow, which seems to be quite far away, he quickly realizes that it is approaching.

Soon, the truth begins… that he’s about to be buried by this thing if he doesn’t hide. As a bit reckless, Shimmin waits until the last minute to do exactly that.

HS explains that he knew he was going to be fine the whole time – because he was right next to a ridge where he could bend down when the snow came over him – but he admits… it was a risky business.