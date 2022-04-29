Five Russian missiles hit Kyiv while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres concluded the matter Visit it on Thursday To the Ukrainian capital, said President Volodymyr Zelensky. The strike was an apparent show of force by the Kremlin towards the UN Secretary-General, who met with Zelensky and described the war as “the absurdity of the twenty-first century”. Other things returned to normal in Kyiv, where the fighting subsided after the withdrawal of Russian forces from its suburbs about a month ago.

Senior US officials are laying the groundwork for a different global security order and a possible long-running conflict in Ukraine. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for US legislators The world has changed dramatically since the invasion on February 24 announced Washington’s support for Finland and Sweden’s membership in NATO. President Biden on the same day Requested Congress another $33 billion to help Ukraine. US officials have said that they want not only to help Ukraine survive, but to weaken Russia.

The Pentagon said that Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are advancing at only several kilometers a day and still face logistical challenges. Russian bombing continued in other parts of Donbass, including the Luhansk and Donetsk states, with fighting being “particularly fierce” around the cities of Lyschansk and Severodonetsk, according to Britain. Moscow has also moved a large number of troops from Mariupol to other combat zones, according to the Pentagon, although some Ukrainian forces are still holding out in the Black Sea port city despite weeks of bombing.