Five Russian missiles hit Kyiv while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres concluded the matter Visit it on Thursday To the Ukrainian capital, said President Volodymyr Zelensky. The strike was an apparent show of force by the Kremlin towards the UN Secretary-General, who met with Zelensky and described the war as “the absurdity of the twenty-first century”. Other things returned to normal in Kyiv, where the fighting subsided after the withdrawal of Russian forces from its suburbs about a month ago.