August 13, 2021

The landslide killed at least 13 people and injured many more in India

(CNN) – A landslide in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday killed at least 13 people and left dozens missing after a collision between rocks and barricades rolled off the road.

The landslide occurred in the morning local time and a bus and several vehicles got stuck on the hilly road.

A rescue operation at the site of a landslide on August 11 in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh in northern India.

Photographs taken from the scene show rescue workers smashing vehicle parts, inverted cars and scattered debris, and some parts of the road are completely clogged with loose dirt falling from the mountain.

Search and rescue teams from the Indian National Disaster Rescue Force and other emergency agencies were immediately dispatched to the site, and operations continued overnight. According to Reuters, more than 200 people continued to work on National Highway 5, which connects northern India with the border with China.

So far, 13 people have been rescued, an Indo-Tibetan border police spokesman said on Thursday. More than 20 are still missing, he said.

Troops transport victims’ bodies from a landslide site in Himachal Pradesh, India, on August 11.

“The rubble fell from a great height,” local police chief Saju Ram Rana told Reuters, adding that heavy machinery was brought in to clear the area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night tweeted, “The tragedy in Kinnaur is very sad.” At this painful time, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the wounded be healed soon. “

Indian National Disaster Rescue Force personnel at the site of a landslide on August 11 in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Modi’s office tweeted that the government would provide 200,000 rupees (approximately US $ 2,696) to the families of those killed in the landslide and 50,000 rupees (US $ 674) to those injured.

In the past month, India has recorded dozens of deaths due to landslides caused by heavy rains. In July, at least 31 people were killed in two landslides in Mumbai.

