The Kovac vaccine against Govit-19 developed in India is 77.8% effective

Vaccine Covaxin (Or BBV152), first developed in India against Govt-19, “clearly prevents disease” , According to a study released yesterday. Developed by Bharat Biotech Laboratory and Medical Research Council of India (ICMR), Kovacsin has a 77.8% efficacy against Govit-19.

“This vaccine is highly effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in adults”, Summary of the study Published On Science magazine The Lancet, It is also said to be “well tolerated without any significant serious side effects”. The WHO was already there Approved Days before this vaccine rush Based on this study, it has not yet been made public.

The study covered 25,000 people in India from November 2020 to January 2021 , Who received the vaccine or placebo, showed that less than three-quarters of those who were vaccinated had less COVID-19 cases. This efficacy is lower than that initially observed in Pfizer and Modern Messenger RNA vaccines, but higher.

Indian vaccine Made from killed corona virus to express immunity . “It is an inactivated antiviral vaccine, each injected in 2 doses at least every 14 days. It showed good performance and safety ratios in the third phase studies. As far as I understand, this has not yet been approved by ANMAT, but I hope it will come soon as a result of WHO approval, ”he explained. Infobe Infectious disease specialist Laudoro de Vedia, Former President of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases.

“ Having vaccines always adds up, there is more, the better, so we cover ourselves for any event, We also have alternatives for different types of patients, “said Tariq al-Hashimi, the party’s secretary general.

The WHO approval comes after a lengthy review. The manufacturers applied in April and submitted the first batch of data to the agency on July 6, resolving a number of issues, including the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Kovacs’ WHO list includes Pfizer / Bioendech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Synoform and Sinovac anticoagulant vaccines. It is made from corona virus strain SARS-Cove-2 isolated and has its advantages It is stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, which allows its distribution to many countries around the world where it is difficult to adequately maintain an extreme cold chain. For example, in Pfizer, it requires a storage of -80 degrees centigrade. In addition, its vials have resistance that allows them to remain open for up to 28 days, which reduces vaccine waste by about 10% to 30%, experts say.

Visit Kovacs ” Improve Adequate Vaccine Distribution Affecting Low- and Middle-Income Countries Proportionately “Chinese researchers Jing-Xin Li and Feng-Kai Xu from the Jiangsu Center for Prevention and Control of Disease Control did not participate in the study, but presented an independent analysis to the journal. Differentiates and restricts the generalization of these decisions to other people. “

The WHO said in a tweet that Kovacs had met the standards for protection against Govt-19 and that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks. Growth against COVID-19 has an efficacy rate of 78 percent and should be administered in two doses at four-week intervals for adults, the vaccines are simpler than others, so it is more suitable for poor and growing people. Countries.

Dr Krishna, a senior executive at Bharat Biotech, said the company focuses on maintaining all, strict quality and safety standards. WHO accreditation “This will allow us to accelerate equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine and access our vaccine worldwide,” he said.

Worldwide, about 75 percent of all COV-19 vaccines are given in high- and middle-income countries. According to our World Data Program at the University of Oxford. In low-income countries only 0.6 percent is given.

