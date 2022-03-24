The judges of the “Masked Singer” were shocked by the secret singing skills of the double warriors: “Who knew?”

masked singer The first group round of Season 7 wrapped up Wednesday with an interesting, if premature double elimination. And after this baffling previous season, reveals the star of the Food Network Duff “McTeerer” Goldman and sports announcer Joe “The Ram” BuckThis week’s pullbacks were, again, not Professional singers. But just as Duff and Joe showcased some surprisingly powerful vocal chops, these newest contestants have proven that they also possess secret singing skills.

I previously speculated that the first celebrity to be eliminated this week from Team Bad, Cyclops, was Hootie & The Blowfish Frontman turned country solo star Darius Rucker. This week, Judge Jenny McCarthy Walberg, who has a very strong guessing record, said, “I feel like we should know that sound” and insisted, she has To be a musician! Jenny even guessed this was “main country rock star” Zac Brown. But the Cyclops turned out to be… actor Jorge Garcia, aka Hurley Lost.

Jorge’s only real connection to music was when he appeared on Hurley The album cover of his favorite band, Weezer – highlighting the life he vaguely referred to in this week’s pack of clues. But he got rid of all the judges when, instead of performing a Weezer tune, he “recaptured that joy” with the belt… Irene Cara quick dance Trait. But the rulers were quite impressed, once they knew the true identity of the green-eyed beast. “What a feeling! That was electrifying!” Nicole Scherzinger politely. So, George definitely took his passion and made it happen, even if he didn’t make it to the end.

I guessed Wednesday’s second elimination, Cuddly’s Thingamabob, was wrestler-turned-heavy-metal singer Chris Jericho — as did Jenny. But it turned out to be another athlete, Philadelphia Eagles player Jordan Mailata. Judge Ken Jeong described Jordan’s performance of MKTO’s classic pop song “Classic” as “fun and effortless,” and upon revealing Thingamapop, host Nick Cannon said, “Who knew you had that kind of skill? Who—that human voice, a leg! We will never know. … Such as Domain! Such as capacity! “

The story continues

For “Final Showdown” before the Group One qualifiers, all three contestants faced James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good)”, and it was surprisingly close — judge Robin Thicke said they were all “singing their butts off!” But Team Good’s Firefly was ultimately the last mask standing for Group A, and I strongly believe in that this is The contestant is a professional singer and a professional artist. The judges guessed that Firefly might be Alicia Keys, Ciara, or Keyshia Cole… but I’m convinced it’s Tiana Taylor.

Firefly has always been a “shining star” and revealed that Pharrell Williams was a key figure early in her career — and Teyana signed a deal with Pharrell’s Star Trak Entertainment in 2005. One clue this week was a picture framed photo of Kanye West, and Teyana is also signed On the label Ye’s GOOD Music, she has performed on West’s My beautiful dark twisted fantasy album and I practically broke the internet when she appeared in his sexy video “Fade”.

Previous Firefly visual clues have included a program guide for the Apollo Theater and the Statue of Liberty (Teyana was born in Harlem and appeared in 2008 on It’s Showtime in Apollo); Framed photo of Tyler Perry (as Tiana in Tyler Perry Madea happy big family); and a fire alarm (Dancer Teyana designed the “Ring the Alarm” music video for Beyoncé.) Jenny and Nicole praised her “dancer’s legs,” “beautiful thighs,” and expert dance, and Teyana is a highly fit, former professional dancer. The best dance team in America Judge. Plus, the luminous, resonant, raspy voice of this Tinkerbell-like creature — as featured this week during “I Got You” and her solo performance of Charlie Puth’s “Attention” — sounds just like the attention-grabbing Teyana.

Thus, Firefly would fly to the semi-finals, and Nicole enthusiastically predicted that she would “go all the way!” But before that roundup, Group B competition kicks off next Wednesday, when we meet some of the new mysterious celebrity cosplayers from Team Good, Team Bad and Team Cuddly – Queen Cobra, Frog Prince, Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Miss Teddy, and what’s being promoted. As ‘the most out of control outfit in masked singer History, “Hydra. (Side note: By this seventh season, this show has obviously run out of character names.) See you then, as the guessing game continues apace.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Follow Lyndsey on FacebookAnd the TwitterAnd the InstagramAnd the Amazon