The John Wick franchise crosses $1 billion at the global box office

Lionsgate’s “John Wick” franchise, consisting of four films starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role, has crossed $1 billion at the global box office.

The achievement comes as the studio’s parent company is exploring strategic alternatives to spin off its movie studio from its cable and streaming business, Starz.

Lionsgate reports its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

What started with a retired hitman avenging his murdered dog has turned into a billion dollar movie franchise for Lionsgate. This week, the John Wick series, consisting of four films starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role, crossed $1 billion at the global box office. Each movie has generated significantly more box office returns than its predecessors, which is a rare dynamic in Hollywood. The first “John Wick” was widely praised by critics and audiences for its heavily choreographed fight sequences, often shot in long single action shots. In many of the action flicks, the directors and editors use fast cuts and close-ups, often overshadowing the fight choreography.

Guns blazing at the box office Here’s how much each John Wick movie has grossed worldwide, according to Lionsgate: “John Wick” (2014): $87.7 million; The estimated budget is from $20 million to $30 million

“John Wick: Chapter 2” (2017): $171.5 million; The estimated budget is $40 million

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (2019): $326.7 million; The estimated budget is $75 million

"John Wick: Chapter 4" (2023): $425 million and counting; The estimated budget is $100 million

The film franchise has created a miniseries called “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” which tells the story of how Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the films) managed to own and operate The Continental Hotel in the 1970s. The hotel is a safe haven for murderers. The show will air on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service later this year. Lionsgate is also set to release a spin-off starring Ana de Armas called “Ballerina.” The “John Wick” franchise milestone comes as Lionsgate explores its options for the two major parts of its business — the movie studio and broadcast and cable unit Starz. Although larger peers, including Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, Amazon and Comcast’s NBCUniversal, it’s up this year. In February, the company announced earnings beats expectations.

