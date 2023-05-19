The John Wick franchise crosses $1 billion at the global box office

- Lionsgate’s “John Wick” franchise, consisting of four films starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role, has crossed $1 billion at the global box office.
- The achievement comes as the studio’s parent company is exploring strategic alternatives to spin off its movie studio from its cable and streaming business, Starz.
- Lionsgate reports its quarterly earnings on Thursday.
Keanu Reeves stars in “John Wick: Chapter 4.”
Lionsgate
What started with a retired hitman avenging his murdered dog has turned into a billion dollar movie franchise for Lionsgate.
This week, the John Wick series, consisting of four films starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role, crossed $1 billion at the global box office.
Each movie has generated significantly more box office returns than its predecessors, which is a rare dynamic in Hollywood.
The first “John Wick” was widely praised by critics and audiences for its heavily choreographed fight sequences, often shot in long single action shots. In many of the action flicks, the directors and editors use fast cuts and close-ups, often overshadowing the fight choreography.
Guns blazing at the box office
Here’s how much each John Wick movie has grossed worldwide, according to Lionsgate:
- “John Wick” (2014): $87.7 million; The estimated budget is from $20 million to $30 million
- “John Wick: Chapter 2” (2017): $171.5 million; The estimated budget is $40 million
- “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (2019): $326.7 million; The estimated budget is $75 million
- “John Wick: Chapter 4” (2023): $425 million and counting; The estimated budget is $100 million
The film franchise has created a miniseries called “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” which tells the story of how Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the films) managed to own and operate The Continental Hotel in the 1970s. The hotel is a safe haven for murderers. The show will air on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service later this year.
Lionsgate is also set to release a spin-off starring Ana de Armas called “Ballerina.”
The “John Wick” franchise milestone comes as Lionsgate explores its options for the two major parts of its business — the movie studio and broadcast and cable unit Starz.
Although larger peers, including Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, Amazon and Comcast’s NBCUniversal, it’s up this year. In February, the company announced earnings beats expectations.
see chart…
Lionsgate shares have been on a steady rise in the past year.
Lionsgate has been exploring its options for Starz for some time now. Last year, it was in talks to sell a 20% stake in Starz and has also been in talks with several potential buyers for its studio business, CNBC previously reported. Originally, in 2022, the company said it expected to complete a sale or new offering for Starz by the end of the summer.
CNBC previously reported at the time that Lionsgate was leaning toward divesting its studio division, which has a strong library that also includes the “The Hunger Games” franchise and TV series like “Mad Men” instead.
Lionsgate executives said during the February earnings call that the company is on track to separate Lionsgate and Starz by September. “The separation will give our two core companies the opportunity to pursue strategic and financial paths that make sense for each,” CEO John Weltheimer said in February. “We are exploring a number of financial strategies to leave both companies with strong balance sheets at the time of the separation.”
In March, Feltheimer told an investor conference that the company was still “looking at a bunch of different alternatives” when it came to exploring strategic options. “We don’t need any money, we have stopped our debts,” he added, referring to the debt burden.
Lionsgate is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal runs Peacock.
