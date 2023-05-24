May 24, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

The James Webb telescope has detected a giant geyser on Saturn’s moon, spewing water hundreds of miles into space.

Iris Pearce May 24, 2023 3 min read

Scientists have discovered Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus spewing a “huge column” of water vapor far into space – and that plume likely contains many of the chemical ingredients for life.

Scientists have detailed the eruption – glimpses before James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in November 2022 – at a conference at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore on May 17.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Earthshine tonight: How to see May’s amazing lunar event

May 23, 2023 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Solar storm alert! a sunspot about to explode, showing the NOAA satellite; Class X solar flares can explode

May 23, 2023 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Some black holes may actually be entangled in the fabric of space-time

May 23, 2023 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

The James Webb telescope has detected a giant geyser on Saturn’s moon, spewing water hundreds of miles into space.

May 24, 2023 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Stars’ Benn, Domi is kicked out of Game 3 to check out the Golden Knights players

May 24, 2023 Teri Riley
3 min read

Toyota GR86 owner says Toyota refused warranty after engine blew up on track

May 24, 2023 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Police say a student set a deadly fire at a school in Guyana after confiscating the phone

May 24, 2023 Louie Daves