March 5, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

The James Webb Space Telescope will study icy objects in the mysterious "cemetery of the solar system"

Iris Pearce March 5, 2022 2 min read

Pluto may not be a planet anymore, but the dwarf planet and its icy neighbors in the Kuiper Belt are about to enter the spotlight.

one of James Webb Space TelescopeOur first assignment this year will be a study program Pluto And some thousands of other celestial bodies in the Kuiper Belt, one of our regions Solar System outside the orbit of Neptune. These corpses, known as kuiper belt Trans-Neptune objects or objects show remarkable diversity in terms of colour, shape, size, groupings (groups, pairs, etc.), geological and atmospheric activity. While several spacecraft, including NASA, new Horizons Mission, they crossed these corpses, and they were only able to observe them for a brief period. Using Webb’s sensitive infrared cameras, scientists will be able to study objects over a longer period.

