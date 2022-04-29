The James Webb Space Telescope is perfectly aligned and ready to observe the universe

Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific advances and more.





CNN

–



The James Webb Space Telescope is ready to observe the universe.

The huge mirror of the space observatory, capable of gazing into the farthest distances in space, is now perfectly aligned, According to the NASA Web Team.

Webb has been hailed as the world’s premier space observatory, and has successfully completed a number of steps over the past few months that have been critical to aligning the eighteen golden mirror segments.

The mirror is so large that it had to be folded to fit inside the rocket upon launch on December 25. After reaching orbit A million miles from Earth In January, Webb began the exact process of unfolding and aligning his mirror.

Webb will be able to peer inside a file Atmospheres of the outer planets And Observing some of the first galaxies They were created after the universe began observing them through infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye.

Webb’s first high-resolution images of the universe aren’t expected until the end of June, when the observatory’s instruments still need to be calibrated. But test results released by NASA on Thursday show clear, well-focused images that the observatory’s four instruments can capture. Together, these images share the full field of view of the telescope. Webb’s mirrors direct focused light from space into each instrument and these instruments capture images.

For the test, Webb observed a nearby small satellite galaxy called the Large Magellanic Cloud. The galaxy’s dense field of hundreds of thousands of stars can be seen in the test images.

“These wonderful test images from a successfully aligned telescope show what people across countries and continents can achieve when there is a bold scientific vision to explore the universe,” said Lee Feinberg, Webb Optical Telescope Element Manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The telescope team expects that the observatory may exceed the goals it was supposed to achieve because it is already performing better than expected.

“These images profoundly changed the way I see the universe,” Scott Acton, Webb wavefront sensing and control scientist at Ball Aerospace, said in a statement. “We are surrounded by the symphony of creation. There are galaxies everywhere! I hope everyone in the world can see them.”

An earlier image shared in March also showed that Webb can use individual parts of his mirror as a giant mirror measuring 21 feet 4 inches (6.5 meters) and capture light from a single star.

Over the next two months, the team will ensure that all scientific instruments are calibrated.

Each instrument contains a number of specialized detectors with dedicated equipment to help achieve Webb’s scientific goals, and all instruments must be configured before they are declared ready.

And this summer, we’ll get Webb’s first glimpses that can unlock the mysteries of the universe.