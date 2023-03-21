March 21, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

The iPhone 15 USB-C port has a speed limit for uncertified cables

Jack Kimmons March 21, 2023 3 min read

According to the latest reports, the iPhone 15 will be the one to finally abandon the Lightning connector in favor of USB-C. However, even though USB-C has become an industry standard, Apple still plans to limit it somewhat to the iPhone. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported on Monday that the USB-C port will enable faster charging speeds for the iPhone 15, but only with certified cables.

iPhone 15 to get USB-C, but with limitations

According to KoApple will improve fast charging performance with USB-C on iPhone 15 models. Currently, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 support up to 20W of maximum charging speed, while the Pro models support up to 27W. This means that users will be able to recharge their iPhone faster, but only if they have the right charger.

The company no longer ships iPhones with the power adapter included in the box, so users need to buy a new one if they don’t already have a compatible charger at home. The company’s most affordable option is 20W USB-C adapterbut Apple also has a A 30-watt one costs $39.

However, there is another problem. Kuo claims that faster charging speeds will only work with Apple-certified USB-C cables. So even if you have a compatible plug adapter, it may not deliver its full power to your iPhone without the appropriate cable.

Earlier this year, the leaked ShrimpApplePro already reported that Apple will introduce MFi (Made for iPhone) certification for USB-C accessories. The leaker also said that cables without MFi certification will have limited charging speeds. Of course, this does not mean that you will not be able to use any USB-C cables with your iPhone 15. They will not bring full performance.

See also  Thermacell launches the first smart mosquito repellent system
USB-C to enable faster charging speeds for the iPhone 15, but only with certified cables

Another report from Kuo noted that while the entire iPhone 15 lineup will get a USB-C port, only the Pro models will support USB 3.2 for faster data transfer speeds. The regular iPhone 15 models will continue with the slower USB 2.0. Something similar happened with the iPad, the iPad 10 has a USB-C port but at 2.0 speeds.

On a related note, Kuo mentioned that Apple is expected to increase shipments of the 20W USB-C Power Adapter by up to 120% with the launch of the iPhone 15, as many users who are still using their old chargers will have to buy a new one. With a USB-C port.

More on the iPhone 15

iPhone 15 models will feature a new design with slightly curved edges, while the camera bump will be larger and the screen edges will be thinner. Apple will keep the same four sizes from the current iPhone 14 lineup for the new models. However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will ditch the notch in favor of Dynamic Island.

It introduces the iPhone 15 design

Some other changes include new unified volume buttons and a periscope lens for the 15 Pro models. Apple is expected to announce new iPhones in September.

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Let’s talk about the most controversial change in Diablo IV

March 21, 2023 Jack Kimmons
4 min read

Game news 3/20/2023 – Lego Mandalorian Season 3, Transformers Canon

March 20, 2023 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

This week’s Japanese game releases: Resident Evil 4 remake, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, more

March 20, 2023 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

2 min read

The iPhone 15 USB-C port has a speed limit for uncertified cables

March 21, 2023 Jack Kimmons
4 min read

The booming Sri Lankan economy will get a boost from the International Monetary Fund as it gets a $3 billion bailout

March 21, 2023 Louie Daves
3 min read

India cuts internet to 27 million people as police hunt Sikh separatists

March 21, 2023 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Pimco loses $340m with Credit Suisse AT1 writedown – Source

March 21, 2023 Iris Pearce