The iPad Air with M1 silicon proves that Samsung has a mid-range tablet problem

Anyone reading the Galaxy Tab S8 + Review, or any Tab S8 reviews, you will likely object to my headline. Samsung’s new tablet series is Excellent, the fast performance is paired with a beautiful screen with a thin bezel and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Samsung has upgraded its flagship tablets just as it should, including making One UI less of an older version compared to iPadOS; And the Tab S8 costs just $100 more than the iPad Air.

So what’s the problem? It’s that any Samsung offerings under $700 drop from a high in terms of performance. Actual Competitive Price for 10.9-inch iPad Air, $600 with M1 is 12.4-inch, $600 Galaxy Tab S7 FE With Snapdragon 750G and 6 GB of RAM.

Comparing the rated laptop segment with the budget mobile segment from 2020 is as fair as Bugatti’s race against the VW Beetle in Forza Horizon 5.

More down, you have $500 ipad minithe fast 8.3-inch tablet with the same Bionic SoC as iPhone 13. Unless you factor in the weak Galaxy Tab A7 Lite or the expensive Z Fold 3 which is around 8 inches – and I certainly don’t – Samsung has no decent Mini alternatives.

The Galaxy Tab S8 holds its place against the iPad forefront, So far. But I don’t see how the Tab A or Tab FE combinations can survive the development of the new Air with M1, given Samsung’s willful neglect of the mid-range market.

All about silicone

iPad Air (2020) (Image source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Longtime Android phone reviewer Harish Jonnalagadda regularly stacks Apple products against the competition. And lavish praise on the former iPad Air (2020) For the A14 Bionic’s ultra-fast speeds, among many other pluses. Now, Apple claims that the new iPad Air 5 with an octa-core M1 chip will see a 60% increase in CPU performance and a 100% GPU optimization.

Android fans don’t like to talk about it, but iPhones with Bionic chips really do around the competition unless you’re using a phone with RAM as heavy as Galaxy S22 Ultra.

With the iPad Air powered by the M1, you’ll get a slimmed-down version of the power you see in a MacBook – or even the iPad Pro, which will likely have more RAM – but even a throttled Air will likely stick to a single Snapdragon 8 Gen tablet In performance and blurs anything less.

Apple’s choice to abandon Intel and develop its own silicon has generated huge profits, bringing macOS and iPadOS products closer together. Now, any future developments that have been made to the MacBook Pro lineup, as is rumored M2 . chipMost iPads other than entry-level models will eventually benefit most iPads.

Imagine an iPad Mini with the M1 chip, or a futuristic iPad Air with the M1 Pro. How can we expect Samsung Tabs to run old and mid-range Qualcomm devices to compete with who – which underline?

It might also be easier to develop iPadOS creative software because it will run on the same hardware as productivity-focused MacBooks. Meanwhile, most app developers still neglect Android tablets.

Unless something changes, Samsung will continue to rely on Qualcomm instead of All in Exynossuggested by some of my colleagues.

In a perfect world devoid of endless chip shortages, perhaps Samsung could develop enough Exynos SoCs to take full responsibility for its tablets’ storage, and take Apple’s path to improving One UI to its silicon. But since Samsung has to sell tens of millions of Galaxy S phones each year in addition to tablets, that never happens.

Another solution would be to start relying on actual laptop-quality hardware. Intel is excited to take the business and power its Samsung tablets as well as its Galaxy Chromebooks. But due to the separation between Android and Chrome OS, Samsung will have a lot of trouble switching its software to new hardware.

Until Google fills this gap, Samsung doesn’t have a hardware path to compete with Apple on its own terms.

Samsung’s small and medium tabs need improvement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Huge and Keyboard Cover (Image source: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

I wouldn’t long for Samsung to match Apple for performance when that wouldn’t be a fair request, given all the evidence above. but me Morning He will criticize Samsung for focusing on expensive or affordable tablets.

One mid-range tablet from Samsung, the Tab S7 “Fan Edition”, measures 12.4 inches with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a battery of 10,090 mAh, which is roughly equivalent to the S8+ in many areas. The South Korean company has decided that its fans would rather compromise on performance than screen size for a lower price tag.

Below that, you’ll have to choose the old, unbooted Galaxy Tab S6 Lite or the new 10.5-inch Tab A8 with an uninstalled Unisoc T618 chip and only 3GB of RAM. They compete with cheap Amazon Fire tablets, not Apple devices.

If Samsung released an 8- or 10-inch tablet with Tab S8-quality speeds at a lower price, that would appeal to a much larger audience in my mind. Even if it can’t match the iPad Air 5 in terms of speed, Samsung could spoil its multitasking software that’s become so popular on foldable devices and push its Tab Minis as more versatile than Apple’s.

For now, frugal students or people who want a streaming and browsing device in bed at M1 speeds won’t look twice at Samsung’s offerings. No matter how cool the Tab S8s are, they are basically desktop tablets that you won’t want to keep for long.

Samsung advances Best Android Tablets From pretty much any brand. But unless Samsung wants to cede the mid-range market to Apple entirely and keep its tablets limited to diehard Android users, it will give us the competitively discounted Tab S8 Mini or Tab S8 FE by next year.