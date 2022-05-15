The invisible walls of space may explain a problem that has baffled scientists

One of the biggest challenges to our traditional understanding of the universe is the so-called “satellite disk problem”. In essence, scientists are confused that smaller galaxies orbit larger galaxies in thin, flat planes rather than in the chaotic orbits that would be expected under the lambda cold dark matter model (ΛCDM) – the “highly successful model” that determines how we observe space.

In order to get around this problem, scientists now assume that particles called “symmetries” generate invisible walls in space, which astronomers refer to as “field walls.” This in turn creates what astronomers Aneesh Naik and Clare Burrage of the University of Nottingham describe as a potential “fifth force” in physics.

Scientists think they may have an explanation for why smaller galaxies orbit larger galaxies on flat objects. Image Credit: NASA Photo and Video Library

at New article found hereas mentioned before BGR, the pair said they were able to demonstrate the effect using “a simple simulation of a game model that includes point-like satellites and an infinite field wall.” The new theory is noteworthy because it explains the satellite’s disk problem without eliminating dark matter.

Dark matter is non-luminous matter that accounts for about 85 percent of the matter in the universe. It can take many forms, from weakly interacting particles to the randomly moving high-energy particles created in the aftermath of the Big Bang.

Dark matter is still not well understood by scientists. Recently, scientists were baffled by a diffuse galaxy that appeared to lack dark matter. Like much of the rest of the universe, its true nature remains a mystery.

In the meantime, scientists will continue to investigate the potential of “symmetry” with more detailed simulations. For more science news, check out how NASA plans to use Unreal Engine 5 to prepare astronauts for Mars, as well as how newly discovered fossils reveal the ways ancient dogs differed from our loyal companions.

