June 25, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

The Indian women’s U-17 team lost to Chile 1-3 in 2022

Byron Rodgers June 25, 2022 2 min read

Get startedimportant newsIndia’s U-17 women’s team lost to Chile 1-3


In the second match between the four nations, the under-17 women’s team lost to Chile 1-3. The women’s team lost to Italy 0-7 in the opening match.

Although both teams started slowly in the early stages, India had a chance to seize the early lead from them through defender Nakoda who failed to put his long-distance free kick in the difficult position of Chile. In the 11th minute, the Chilean team made a breakthrough for the Indian team through Cader Ramos in the 11th minute.

Chile doubled their lead in the 19th minute with a medical header from Mide. After the first half ended 2-0 in favor of Chile, India exited after the break and went down in an attempt to restore balance. When Neha’s ball fell at Kajol’s feet, the Indians managed to reduce the deficit to 1-2, with the latter effectively pushing the ball backwards with his head.

However, despite the much-needed goal, Chile’s Amber Rolino put the final nail in the coffin 3-1 in the 67th minute to quickly snatch the Indian team’s lead to 3-1. His attack but the Chilean players left the field as winners.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Russia’s oil consumption increases tenfold after war in Ukraine India | World | The world

June 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

The Amazon empire is in danger due to India’s initiative to “democratize” virtual trade

June 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

More than 170 people have died and millions more have been affected by the rains in India and Bangladesh

June 24, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

The Indian women’s U-17 team lost to Chile 1-3 in 2022

June 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Trader Who Called Bitcoin 2018 Collapse Warns BTC ‘Pending’ Speculative Assets Could Be Raped

June 25, 2022 Iris Pearce
5 min read

Bollywood goes back to insulting Hindus: Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is a hit | Movie news

June 25, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

New bacteria the size and shape of eyelashes almost record the size of eyelashes

June 25, 2022 Iris Pearce