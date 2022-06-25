The Indian women’s U-17 team lost to Chile 1-3 in 2022

In the second match between the four nations, the under-17 women’s team lost to Chile 1-3. The women’s team lost to Italy 0-7 in the opening match.

Although both teams started slowly in the early stages, India had a chance to seize the early lead from them through defender Nakoda who failed to put his long-distance free kick in the difficult position of Chile. In the 11th minute, the Chilean team made a breakthrough for the Indian team through Cader Ramos in the 11th minute.

Chile doubled their lead in the 19th minute with a medical header from Mide. After the first half ended 2-0 in favor of Chile, India exited after the break and went down in an attempt to restore balance. When Neha’s ball fell at Kajol’s feet, the Indians managed to reduce the deficit to 1-2, with the latter effectively pushing the ball backwards with his head.

However, despite the much-needed goal, Chile’s Amber Rolino put the final nail in the coffin 3-1 in the 67th minute to quickly snatch the Indian team’s lead to 3-1. His attack but the Chilean players left the field as winners.