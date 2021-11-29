The Indian women’s team lost 3-0 to La Rose

The Indian women’s soccer team lost to Chile 3-0 in the second match of the Torneo International de Football Feminino on Monday morning at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil. South American Maria Uruthia quickly took the lead in the 13th minute. They scored two more goals in the 83rd and 84th minutes, when Isidora Hernandez and Karen Araya put their names on the scoresheet.

However, India got off to a fantastic start again with Manisha Kalyan. The goalkeeper against Brazil gave Chile a hard time concentrating runs on the left side of the right back. In the third minute, he threw a low cross to Sweety Devi, but was able to score in the second minute. A few minutes later, India took another corner, but Manisha’s ball went straight into the goalkeeper’s throat.

Within 10 minutes of the start Chile began to grow slowly in the game. They attacked India’s defense from the right side by Maria Rojas and did not have to wait long to get out of the stalemate as Urrutia Lindo made no mistake in scoring the goal. He grabbed Rojas’ pass forward, opened the space and pulled the trigger to highlight Chile.

After that, as Chile dominated the first half, there was almost one-way traffic. They won the set pieces in the Indian half, but kept the security matters tight to keep the score at 1-0 before entering the subway.

With the introduction of Thomas Tennerby, Soumya Kuhlot, Tongme Grace and Ritu Rani, he made three changes by injecting more attacking motivation in the second half. The Blue Tigers started to come down on the field and after three innings they had better intent and purpose. In the 68th minute, Manisha used his speed to knock down the Chilean defense, but his shot did not improve the goalkeeper.

As India put more bodies in third place in search of their balance, they left gaps to exploit Chile. The South American nation paid off quickly by scoring two goals in a row. During the second goal, Laura pierced a low center and Hernandez quietly passed Lindo under the sticks. Meanwhile, the third long-distance line is the pilotriver network.

India will face Venezuela in their last match on December 1 in a friendly.