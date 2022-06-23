The Indian stock market ended lower on June 22

Bad day for him BSE Sensex30The day ended on Wednesday, June 22nd with significant reductions 1.35%Until then 51,822.53 points. The BSE Sensex30 Peaked 52,272.85 points And the minimum number 51,739.98 points. Trade limit for this BSE Sensex30 During this day it was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 1.02%.

In connection with the profit of the last seven days, the BSE Sensex30 Decreased 1.37%For this reason, year-on-year basis, there is still a decrease 0.96%. The BSE Sensex30 Stands a 15.47% This year’s high (61,308.91 points) and a 0.9% Above its lowest value for the current year (51,360.42 points).

Stock market indices … for what?

A stock code Is an indicator of how the value of a given asset changesIt therefore uses data from different companies or segments of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries They can each be integrated by companies with different specifications There are some indices that take into account only a few stocks or consider hundreds of stocks to determine their value, such as having the same market capitalization or belonging to the same type of industry.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. If investors are not optimistic, stock costs will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager They also allow investors to compare profit to risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He meticulously looked at how company shares were rising or falling together, so he created two indices: one for the 20 railroad companies (since it was the largest industry at the time), and 12 for other types of operations. Businesses

There are various indicators in our economy today They may be relevant based on location, departments, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is this calculated and how do you study them?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key component is the market capitalization that integrates each company. It is obtained by multiplying the day value of shares in the stock market by the number of total shares held by investors.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. The report should be published every three or six months.

To read the stock index, one must take into account its variations over time. Current indices always start with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be misleading.

If one index grows 500 points a day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to perform better. However, if the former starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, it can be found that in percentage terms, the gains for the latter were higher.

These are the main stock indices

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow JonesMade by 30 companies. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, appear Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index with strong companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In AsiaKey Stock Codes Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Shanghai is considered strong in China, formed by the most important companies in the stock market. Similarly, it is worth noting Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains The 35 most integrated companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are owned by President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; The MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Also, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100Made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

Continue reading:

More news