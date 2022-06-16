The Indian stock market ended lower on June 15.

Rough day BSE Sensex30The session on Wednesday, June 15 ended with a slight fall 0.29%Until then 52,541.39 points. The BSE Sensex30 Scored the maximum amount 52,867.73 points And the minimum amount 52,493.36 points. Trade limit for this BSE Sensex30 This day was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 0.71%.

In connection with the last seven days, the BSE Sensex30 Indicates decrease 4.28%; However, it has maintained a steady rise over the past year 0.46%. The BSE Sensex30 Stands a 14.3% Highest so far this year (61,308.91 points)

Stock market indices … for what?

A stock code An indicator of how the value of a particular asset is generatedSo it takes data from many companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used in the stock markets of each country They can each be integrated by companies with different specifications In addition, some indices consider only a few stocks or hundreds of stocks to determine their value, such as having the same stock market capitalization or belonging to the same type of trading.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of a company. If investors are not optimistic, stock prices will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager They also allow investors to compare profit and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully researched how company stocks rise or fall in price together, so he created two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

There are various codes today They can be grouped based on their geographical location, departments, company size or property typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is this calculated and how to study them?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the market capitalization of each company that integrates is an important component. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the stock in the stock market relative to the total number of shares in circulation in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. This report should be submitted every three or six months as appropriate.

When reading the stock index, one should also pay attention to its changes over time. Current indices always start with a fixed value based on the price of the bonds On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be misleading.

If one index adds 500 points a day and another adds 20 points, it may seem to outperform the first index. But, if the former starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, you can see that in percentage terms, the profit for the latter is higher.

These are the main stock indices

Between Major US stock indices Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Made up of 30 companies. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Is finally coming Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the most important companies in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In AsiaWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Made up of the most relevant companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, is considered primarily in China. Similarly, it is worth noting Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains Top 35 Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are from the capital of employer Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; The MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

