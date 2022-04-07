The Indian stock market ended lower on April 7.

Negative day for him BSE Sensex30Thursday, April 7, ended with drops 0.97%Until then 59,034.95 points. The BSE Sensex30 Peaked 59,504.92 points And at least 58,977.35 points. Trade limit for this BSE Sensex30 This day was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 0.89%.

In the last seven days, the BSE Sensex30 Indicates elevation 0.8% And in the last year it has been increasing even more 18%. The BSE Sensex30 Stands a 3.71% This year’s high (61,308.91 points) and a 11.72% Than its lowest price this year (52,842.75 points).

Stock market indices … for what?

A stock code It is an indicator used to show the evolution of the value of a set of assetsSo it takes data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used in the stock markets of each country They can each be integrated by companies with specific characteristics Homogeneous market capitalization or belonging to the same industry, in addition, some indices consider only a few stocks to determine their value or others hundreds of stocks.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. If investors are not optimistic, stock values ​​will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow investors to analyze comparisons between returns and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully examined how the company’s shares went up or down together, so he created two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

There are various indicators in our economy today Can be integrated based on geographical location, departments, company size or property typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is the stock index measured?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. It is obtained by multiplying the day value of the bond in the corresponding stock market by the total number of shares in circulation in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. The relevant report should be published every three or six months.

Studying the stock index means observing its changes over time. Current indices always start with a fixed value based on security prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be misleading.

If one code gets 500 points in one day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to work better. However, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in percentage terms, the gains for the latter could be assumed to be large.

These are the main stock indices

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow JonesMade by 30 companies. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, it is important to note Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the best companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

On Asian ContinentWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. Also, The SSE composite code, Which is mainly listed in China, which is made up of the most important companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains The 35 most valuable companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are part of the estate of President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; IGBC of Bogot; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Also, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100Made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

