The Indian stock market ended lower on April 22.

Bad day BSE Sensex30It ended with a significant fall on Friday, April 22nd 1.23%Until then 57,197.15 points. The BSE Sensex30 Scored the highest number 57,689.86 points And the minimum number 57,134.72 points. Trade limit for this BSE Sensex30 This day was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 0.96%.

In the last seven days, the BSE Sensex30 Accumulates less 1.96%; However in the last year it is still increasing 17.13%. The BSE Sensex30 Stands a 6.71% This year is the highest ever (61,308.91 points) and a 8.24% Than its lowest price for the current year (52,842.75 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code It is an indicator of how the price of a set of assets is formed.It therefore collects data from various companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries of the world They can each be integrated by companies with specific needs There are some indices that take into account only a few stocks or consider hundreds of stocks to determine their value, such as homogeneous market capitalization or belonging to the same type of industry.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock costs will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow investors to compare returns to risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He meticulously observed how company shares rose or fell in price together, so he developed two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (since they were the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

Currently there are various indicators in our economy They can be grouped according to their geographical location, departments, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How to read a code?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the title in the stock market relative to the total number of shares held by investors.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. This report should be submitted every three or six months as appropriate.

When reading the stock index, one should also be careful about its changes over time. Current indices will always open with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can lead to failures.

If one code gets 500 points in one day and the other gets 20 points, the first index may seem to work better. However, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, it can be assumed that in percentage terms, the gains for the latter were higher.

These are the main stock indices

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow JonesMade up of 30 companies., The S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, do not forget Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. In addition, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the best companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian ContinentWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite codeShanghai is made up of the most important companies in the stock market and is listed as the most representative in China. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains 35 Influential Companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are from the capital of employer Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; Bogota’s IGBC; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types such as global stock market indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100Made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

