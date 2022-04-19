The Indian stock market ended lower on April 19.

Bear Day BSE Sensex30The day ended with a significant drop on Tuesday, April 19th 1.23%Until then 56,463.15 points. The BSE Sensex30 Peaked 57,464.08 points And the minimum number 56,009.07 points. Trade limit for this BSE Sensex30 This day was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 2.53%.

Last week, The BSE Sensex30 Indicates a fall 5.02% However, on the contrary, on a year-on-year basis it still maintains a high 17.92%. The BSE Sensex30 Stands a 7.9% This year is the highest ever (61,308.91 points) and a 6.85% Above its lowest estimate for the current year (52,842.75 points).

Stock market indices … for what?

A stock code Is an indicator that measures the evolution of the price of a set of assetsIt uses data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of countries They can each be integrated by companies with specific needs Homogeneous market capitalization or belonging to the same industry, in addition, some indices consider only a few stocks to determine their value or others hundreds of stocks.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of a company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock values ​​will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And they allow for a comparison between profit and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully studied how company shares rise or fall in price together, so he developed two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (since they were the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses

There are various symbols in mankind today They can be grouped based on their geographical location, fields, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is the stock index measured?

Each stock index has its own way of measuring, But the key component is the market capitalization that integrates each company. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the bond in the stock market relative to the total number of shares held by investors.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. The relevant report should be published every three or six months.

To read a stock index, you need to examine its changes over time. Current indices always appear with a fixed value based on security prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be misleading.

If one index rises 500 points in one day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to perform better. However, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in percentage terms the gains for the latter can be considered significant.

These are the main stock indices

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow JonesMade by 30 companies. Also, The S&P 500, Covering the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Is finally coming Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the most important companies in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian ContinentWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Shanghai is considered to be the most representative of China created by the most relevant companies in the stock market. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains The 35 most valuable companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are from the capital of employer Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; IGBC of Bogot; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types such as global stock market indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

