The Indian stock market ended lower on April 12.

Negative day for him BSE Sensex30It ended with a decline on Tuesday, April 12th 0.66%Until then 58,576.37 points. The BSE Sensex30 Scored the maximum amount 58,794.78 points And the minimum number 58,298.57 points. Trade limit for this BSE Sensex30 This day was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 0.84%.

In the last seven days, the BSE Sensex30 Indicates a fall 2.66%; But for a year now it has been on the rise 17.95%. The BSE Sensex30 Stands a 4.46% This year is the highest ever (61,308.91 points) and a 10.85% Than its lowest price for the current year (52,842.75 points).

Stock market indices … for what?

A stock code It is an indicator of how the value of a particular property changesFor this you need to keep data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of countries They can each be combined with signatures with certain characteristics In addition, some indices take into account only a few stocks or consider hundreds of stocks to determine their value, such as having the same market capitalization or belonging to the same industry.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of a company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock prices will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow investors to make comparisons between returns and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He meticulously looked at how company shares were rising or falling together, so he created two indices: one for the 20 railroad companies (since it was the largest industry at the time), and 12 for other types of operations. Of businesses

There are various codes today Can be compiled based on geography, departments, company size or property typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is the stock index measured?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key component is the market capitalization that integrates each company. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the title in the stock market relative to the total number of shares held by investors.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. The relevant report should be published every three or six months.

To read a stock index, you need to notice its changes over time. New indices will always open with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can lead to failures.

If one index gets 500 points in one day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to perform better. However, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in percentage terms the gains for the latter can be considered very significant.

These are the main stock indices

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Of which 30 companies are members. Also, The S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, do not forget Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. He too DAX 30, The leading German index with strong companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian ContinentWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. Also, The SSE composite code, Can be considered the most representative of China formed by the most important companies of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Similarly, it is worth noting Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains Top 35 Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are part of the estate of President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; IGBC of Bogot; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types such as global stock market indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

