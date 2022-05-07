The Indian stock market closes on May 5

Day without changes BSE Sensex30Closed on Thursday, May 5 with a variation 0.06%Until then 55,702.23 points. The BSE Sensex30 Marked in high numbers 56,566.80 points And at least 55,613.82 points. Trade limit for this BSE Sensex30 This day was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 1.68%.

If we consider the data of the last week, the BSE Sensex30 Record a drop 1.97%; However on a year-on-year basis it still retains a rise 11.93%. The BSE Sensex30 Stands a 9.14% This year is the highest ever (61,308.91 points) and a 5.41% Than its lowest price for the current year (52,842.75 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code Is an indicator of how the value of a set of assets is formedIt therefore collects data from various companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries They can each be integrated by companies with specific characteristics There are some indices that take into account only a few stocks or consider hundreds of stocks to determine their value, such as having the same market capitalization or belonging to the same type of industry.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of a company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock prices will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager They also allow investors to compare profit to risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He meticulously looked at how company shares were rising or falling together, so he created two indices: one for the 20 railroad companies (since it was the largest industry at the time), and 12 for other types of operations. Businesses

There are various symbols in mankind at present They can be linked based on their geographical location, departments, company size or property typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How to read a code?

Each stock index has its own way of measuring, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. This is obtained by multiplying the value of the day the stock market operates relative to the total number of shares in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. This report should be issued every three or six months.

To read the stock index, you need to analyze its changes over time. Current indices will always open with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be misleading.

If one code adds 500 points per day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to work better. However, if the former starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, you can see that in percentage terms, the gains for the latter are higher.

What are the key stock indices?

Between Major US stock indices Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow JonesMade by 30 companies. Also, The S&P 500, Covering the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, do not forget Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. In addition, the DAX 30, The leading German index with strong companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In AsiaKey Stock Codes Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Which can be considered the most significant in China, made up of the most important companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Similarly, it is worth noting Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains Top 35 Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are part of the estate of President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; The MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Also, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

