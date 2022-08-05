The Indian stock market closes on August 4

A session without major changes BSE Sensex 30Closed with a variation on Thursday 4th August 0.09%Until then 58,298.80 points. The BSE Sensex 30 reached the maximum level 58,712.66 points and the minimum number 57,577.05 points. Trading limit for this BSE Sensex 30 Between its highest point and its lowest point (max-min) during this day 1.93%.

If we consider last week’s data, the BSE Sensex 30 Records the rise 2.53%That is why it has still maintained its high over the past year 10.1%. The BSE Sensex 30 stands a 4.91% Highest this year (61,308.91 points) and A 13.51% Above its lowest estimate so far this year (51,360.42 points).

What is a stock index and what is it for?

A stock index An indicator that shows how the value of a set of assets is changingIt uses data from multiple companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by stock markets of countries Each of them can be aggregated by entities with specific characteristics Some indices consider only a few stocks to determine their value, such as those with similar market capitalization or belonging to the same type of industry, or there are some indices that consider hundreds of stocks.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of confidence in the stock market, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the performance of investments in stocks and shares of a company. Generally, if investors lack confidence, stock values ​​fall.

They also work to scale Performance of an asset manager and allow investors to analyze trade-offs between return and risk; Measuring financial asset prospects or building portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used at the end of the 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dow. He looked closely at how company stocks moved up or down together, so he created two indexes: one to 20 railroad companies (the largest industry at the time), as well as 12 other types of operating businesses.

There are many different symbols in humanity today They can be grouped according to their geographical location, sectors, company size or type of assetFor example, the US Nasdaq index is composed of the 100 largest technology-related companies such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (PYPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ADPE).

How is a stock index measured?

Each stock index has its own way of measuring, but the key component is the market capitalization that unites each firm. It is obtained by multiplying the day’s value of the bond in the stock market relative to the total number of shares held by investors.

Companies listed on stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. An appropriate report should be published every three or six months.

Studying a stock index involves examining its evolution over time. New indices always appear with a fixed value based on the prices of securities on your start date, but not everyone follows this pattern. Hence, it leads to failures.

If one index scores 500 points on a day and another adds 20 points, the first index may appear to have performed better. However, if the previous day starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, percentage wise the profits for the latter can be considered substantial.

These are major stock indices

between Major US stock indices There is the Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones30 institutions are a part of it S&P 500, which includes the 500 largest companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, appear Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 largest non-financial corporations.

On the other hand, most pending codes Europe is Eurostax 50, which includes the 50 largest companies in the Eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, the main German index with the strongest companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC 40 of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian continentMajor stock indices Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange consists of 225 major companies. Also, the SSE Composite IndexComposed of the most prominent companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, it is listed as the strongest in China. Similarly, it is worth mentioning Hang Cheung Index in Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

talking about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains 35 most influential companies of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).. At least one-third of them are owned by CEO Carlos Slim.

The other is Bovespa, made up of the 50 most important companies on the São Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; The MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; The IBC Made up of 6 companies from Caracas, Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other categories such as global stock market indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 of the most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100Made up of the 100 most powerful multinational corporations on the planet.

Continue reading:

More news