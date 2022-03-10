The Indian Nifty 50 market opened higher on March 9

Nice opening Nifty50It starts the session on Wednesday, March 9th with a big increase 1.77%Until then 16,296.20 points, After the start of the opening session. Compared to the previous days, the Nifty50 Accumulates two dates in a row in positive digits.

If we consider the data of the last week, the Nifty50 Record a drop 1.87%; On the other hand, year-on-year basis, it still maintains highs 9.23%. The Nifty50 Stands a 10.99% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 2.73% Above its minimum estimate for the current year (15,863.15 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code Is an indicator used to show the evolution of the price of a set of assetsIt collects data from various companies or segments of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries of the world They can each be integrated by companies with specific characteristics In addition, there are certain indices that determine the value of certain stocks or consider hundreds of stocks, such as those with the same market capitalization or belonging to the same type of industry.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. If investors are not optimistic, stock prices will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow investors to analyze comparisons between returns and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He meticulously looked at how company shares were rising or falling together, so he created two indices: one for the 20 railroad companies (since it was the largest industry at the time), and 12 for other types of operations. Of businesses

There are various codes today Can be integrated based on geographical location, industries, company size or property typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is this calculated and how do you study them?

Each stock index has its own way of measuring, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. It is obtained by multiplying the day value of shares in the corresponding stock market by the total number of shares in the market.

Listed companies are required Present the balance Its composition. The report should be published every three or six months.

Studying a stock index requires careful attention to its evolution over time. New indices always start with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can lead to failures.

If one index finds a 500-point increase in one day and the other receives only 20, it may seem as if it has surpassed the first index. However, if the former starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, it can be obtained that, in percentage terms, the profit for the latter was higher.

Key Stock Codes

Between Major US stock indices Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow JonesMade by 30 companies. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, the Nasdaq 100It is associated with 100 large non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index with strong companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

On Asian ContinentWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Which is listed as the most significant in China, made up of the most relevant companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Similarly, it is worth noting Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains Top 35 Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are owned by President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; Bogota’s IGBC; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Also, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

