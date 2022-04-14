The Indian Nifty 50 market opened higher on April 13

Nice opening Nifty50It starts with a slight increase on Wednesday, April 13th 0.4%Until then 17,599.90 points, After opening. Comparing this number with the previous days, The Nifty50 Two sessions of the flat course end.

If we consider the data of the last week, the Nifty50 Accumulates a drop 1.17%; But year by year it is still increasing 18.33%. The Nifty50 Stands a 3.87% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 10.95% Above its minimum estimate for the current year (15,863.15 points).

Stock market indices … for what?

A stock code Is an indicator of how the value of a given asset is generated.It therefore collects data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used in the stock markets of each country They can each be combined with signatures with certain characteristics In addition, some indices take into account only a few stocks or consider hundreds of stocks to determine their value, such as having the same market capitalization or belonging to the same type of industry.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. If investors are not optimistic, stock prices will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow a comparison to be made between profit and risk; Measure financial asset opportunities or create portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully examined how the company’s shares went up or down together, so he created two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

There are various indicators in our economy today Can be integrated based on geography, departments, company size or property typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is this calculated and how do you study them?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key component is the market capitalization that integrates each company. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the title in the stock market relative to the total number of shares in circulation in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. The relevant report should be published every three or six months.

To read the stock index, you need to notice its changes over time. New indices will always open with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. So, it can be confusing.

If one index adds 500 points a day and another adds 20 points, the first index may seem to perform better. However, if the former starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, it can be obtained that, in percentage terms, the profit for the latter was higher.

What are the key stock indices?

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Of which 30 companies are members. Also, The S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, it is worth noting Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. He too DAX 30, The leading German index with strong companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian ContinentWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Which can be considered the most significant in China, made up of the most relevant companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains The 35 most integrated companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are owned by President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; IGBC of Bogot; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types such as global stock market indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

