The Indian Nifty 50 market closed on a negative note on April 13

Bad day for him Nifty50The session ended on Wednesday, April 13 with a slight reduction 0.31%Until then 17,475.65 points. The Nifty50 Marked in high numbers 17,663.65 points And the minimum number 17,457.40 points. Trade limit for this Nifty50 During this day it was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 1.17%.

In the last seven days, the Nifty50 Indicates decrease 1.86%; For a year it still maintains a high 17.49%. The Nifty50 Stands a 4.55% This year is the highest ever (18,308.10 points) and a 10.17% Than its lowest price for the current year (15,863.15 points).

Stock market indices … for what?

A stock code It is an indicator of how the price of a particular property changesIt takes data from different companies or sectors of a market.

These indicators are mainly used in the stock markets of each country They can each be integrated by companies with specific characteristics There are also some indices that consider only a few stocks or consider hundreds of stocks to determine their value, such as having the same market capitalization or belonging to the same type of business.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of a company. If investors are not optimistic, stock costs will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow to analyze comparisons between profit and risk; Measure financial asset opportunities or create portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He meticulously looked at how company shares were rising or falling together, so he created two indices: one for the 20 railroad companies (since it was the largest industry at the time), and 12 for other types of operations. Businesses

There are various indicators in our economy today They can be integrated according to their geographical location, departments, company size or asset type.For example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How to read a code?

Each stock index has its own way of measuring, But the key component is the market capitalization that integrates each company. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the title in the corresponding stock market by the total number of shares in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. This report should be issued every three or six months.

Studying the stock index means being careful about its changes over time. Current indices always start with a fixed value based on the price of the bonds On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. So, it can be confusing.

If one index rises 500 points in one day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to perform better. But, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, you can see that in percentage terms, the gains for the latter are quite significant.

Key Stock Codes

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Of which 30 companies are members. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, the Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the best companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In AsiaWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Shanghai is considered to be the most representative of China created by the most relevant companies in the stock market. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains 35 Influential Companies of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are owned by President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; IGBC of Bogot; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

