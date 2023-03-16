The Indian market started trading in losses on March 16

Markets have recorded consistent volatility this year. (Infobae)

Negative day Nifty 50Thursday, March 16 begins the day with a slight dip 0.17%Until then 16,943.70 points, after opening. Compared to previous days, the Nifty 50 Accumulates six consecutive dates in negative digits.

Last week, the Nifty 50 Indicates a decrease 3.67%; On the contrary, on a year-on-year basis, it still maintains an upward trend 1.88%. He Nifty 50 A 7.07% Highest this year (18,232.55 points)

A stock index It is an indicator used to track the price evolution of a particular asset.It uses data from multiple companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries of the world Each of them can be integrated by companies with different specifications In addition, there are some indices that take into account only a few stocks to determine their value, or others that consider hundreds of stocks, such as belonging to the same market capitalization or the same type of industry.

Stock indices serve An indicator of confidence in the stock market, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the performance of equity investments and shares of a company. If investors lack confidence, stock prices will fall.

They also work to scale Performance of an asset manager And they allow investors to make trade-offs between profit and risk; Measure financial asset prospects or build portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used at the end of the 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dow. To carefully study how companies’ stocks rose or fell together, he created two indexes: one consisting of the 20 largest railroad companies (the most important industry at the time), as well as 12 other stocks. Types of business

There are many different symbols in humanity today They can aggregate based on their geography, sectors, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq index is composed of 100 major technology-related companies such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (PYPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ADPE).

Each stock index has its own calculation method, but the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. It is derived by multiplying the value of the share in the relevant stock market by the total number of shares held by the investors.

Companies listed on stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. The report should come out every three or six months.

Reading a stock index means paying close attention to its changes over time. New codes are always unlocked at a fixed value based on security prices on their start date, but not everyone follows this pattern. So, it may seem wrong.

If one index grows by 500 points and another gains 20 points in a single day, the former may appear to have outperformed. But if the first day starts with 30,000 points and the other with 300 points, then in percentage terms, the second profit can be considered more important.

between Major stock indices in the US The Dow Jones Industrial Average, better known as Dow Jones, made up of 30 companies. Likewise, the S&P 500, which includes the 500 largest companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, the Nasdaq 100It covers 100 largest non-financial corporations.

On the other hand, very important codes Europe is Eurostax 50, which includes the 50 largest companies in the euro area. On the other hand, the DAX 30, the main German index with the strongest companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE 100 From the London Stock Exchange; He ACC 40 From the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35From the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian continentMajor stock indices Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange consists of 225 major companies. There is more SSE Composite Index, can be considered the most representative of China, made up of the most important companies of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Same role played Hang Cheung Index in Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

talking about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains 35 most powerful companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).. At least a third of them are part of the lineage of Carlos Slim, the tycoon.

The other is Bovespa, made up of the 50 most important companies on the São Paulo Stock Exchange; He Marvel From Argentina; He IPSA From Chile; He MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; He IBC De Caracas is made up of 6 companies from Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 of the most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; He MSCI Emerging Markets, made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100Made up of the 100 most powerful multinational corporations on the entire planet.