The Indian football team will play in Manas in international matches against Brazil, Chile and Venezuela.

New Delhi, November 9: The Indian women's football team will play in Manas, an international tournament featuring football legends from Brazil, Chile and Venezuela. At the Indian senior football level, this is the first time that India has made one of these big names in world football.

The Blue Tigers play Brazil on November 25, followed by Chile and Venezuela on November 28 and December 1.

Former FIFA Women's World Cup runners-up Brazil are seventh in the FIFA Women's Football Rankings, Chile 37th and Venezuela 56th. India is currently ranked 57th.

The Exposure Tour is part of India’s preparations for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022. The Indian women traveled to Dubai, Bahrain and Sweden last month to play in friendly matches. I went to Turkey and Uzbekistan for international exhibition tours.

“As a leadership team, as our senior women’s team prepares for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 in India, we want to provide the best platform for this. Brazil and Chile are regular World Cup teams and I hope I will play against such opposition. Help our women’s team grow taller, ”Indian Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said in a statement.

“We are in the final stages of finalizing the calendar of the four-nation tournament in Kerala in December for the women’s team to gain valuable international exposure,” the general secretary said.

India’s matches in Manas:

November 25: Brazil vs India

November 28: India vs Chile

December 1: India vs Venezuela

(With IANS inputs)